2022-23 SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings: Week 9

Alabama reclaims the top spot this week with some big games coming up around the conference on Wednesday and Saturday.

Well that didn't take long.

After one week off of the top spot, the Alabama Crimson Tide has re-taken the lead in the latest edition of the SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings. Alabama is 2-0 to start SEC play, with dominating wins over both Mississippi State and Ole Miss. However, the Crimson Tide has a tough three-game stretch in Kentucky, Arkansas and LSU, but if it is able to win all three, Alabama will likely possess a stranglehold on the top spot for a good while.

Arkansas dropped from the top spot down to third after dropping its SEC opener at LSU. The schedule doesn't get any easier for the Razorbacks as they face a very good Missouri team on Wednesday before traveling to Auburn this weekend and returning home to face Alabama next week. It's a grind, but it's also a perfect proving ground for Arkansas.

Tennessee rises to second after starting SEC play 2-0. The Volunteers have wins over Ole Miss and Mississippi State to start conference play — the same as Alabama, just played on opposite dates on the schedule. The Volunteers are one of just a very small handful of teams that look just as good as the Crimson Tide — if not better — so watching them over the next several weeks will be very interesting.

Here's the full SEC men's basketball power rankings after the first week of conference play:

1. Alabama (12-2 overall, 2-0 SEC)

2. Tennessee (12-2, 2-0)

3. Arkansas (11-2, 0-1)

4. Missouri (12-1, 1-0)

5. LSU (12-2, 1-1)

6. Kentucky (10-4, 1-1)

7. Auburn (11-2, 1-0)

8. Mississippi State (11-3, 0-2)

9. Georgia (10-3, 0-0)

10. Texas A&M (8-5, 0-0)

11. Ole Miss (8-6, 0-2)

12. Florida (7-6, 0-1)

13. Vanderbilt (8-6, 1-0)

14. South Carolina (7-7, 0-1)

