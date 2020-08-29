Breaking: 2021 DT Tim Keenan Chooses Alabama Over Georgia, LSU

Coach Nick Saban and the University of Alabama has found yet another defensive tackle from the Birmingham area.

Da’Ron Payne. Quinnen Williams. DJ Dale.

And now, Tim Keenan.

The 2021 Sports Illustrated All-American candidate announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide on Saturday morning via social media. He chose Alabama over his other final four schools which included Georgia, LSU, Georgia Tech, and UAB.

Keenan, a product of Ramsay High School, stands at about 6-foot-2, 340 pounds is a violent, run stopping nose tackle who recorded 43 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, eight sacks, three forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery as a junior in 2019.

"He is a great athlete," SI All-American Director of Football Recruiting John Garcia Jr. said. "He is not an overweight, sloppy kid. He is a leverage monster, who in a phone booth, will just beat you up. There is still room for that in today's game."

He has held an Alabama offer since the summer of 2018 and has visited Tuscaloosa several times given how close he lives to the school, most recently back in February for one of the final in-person visits before COVID-19 shut it down.

Crimson Tide assistants Karl Scott and Freddie Roach have been the two main points of contact with Keenan. He originally was going to wait until National Signing Day, but given the uncertainty of in-person visits, now was the time to pull the trigger on a commitment.

Keenan becomes the 20th verbal pledge in the 2021 class for the Crimson Tide and the third on the defensive line joining Monkell Goodwine and Anquin Barnes.

Here is SI All-American's full breakdown of Keenan's game:

Prospect: Tim Keenan

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-2, 340 pounds

Position: Defensive tackle

School: Ramsay High School

Schools of Interest: Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Clemson.

Projected Position: Defensive tackle

Frame: Massive frame with thick torso and big hips. Big, powerful lower-half.

Athleticism: Displays surprising snap quickness and change of direction skills for a nose tackle. Excellent point of attack strength with heavy hands and a powerful punch. Flashes above-average closing quickness in space to reach ball-carriers.

Instincts: Go-to move is his swim move, and will swipe to shed blockers in tight space. Good ball-location skills in the post-snap phase - quick to read run and pass. Shows a knack for sniffing out screens and hustles in pursuit.

Polish: Should be able to contribute early in his college career due to size, toughness and strength. Already shows solid instincts and vision. Will need to continue improving his hand usage and add more to his toolbox.

Bottom Line: Keenan is a classic 0-technique/1-technique nose tackle who will fit in a 2-gap scheme. He is a natural space-eater with strength, vision and deceptive quickness to close and finish. He won’t generate an abundance of pass-rush production, yet he will be a valuable contributor on early downs to a defensive front.