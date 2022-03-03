Brian Robinson Discusses What He Brings to the NFL: 'I Can Pretty Much Do Anything'

After a four-year wait, Brian Robinson Jr. was finally able to prove himself while taking over the leading role in Alabama’s backfield last season.

The starting running back took advantage of his time in the spotlight, leading the Crimson Tide with 1,343 yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground while also recording 35 receptions for 296 yards and a pair of scores through the air. Robinson carried over that momentum last month, earning Running Back of the Week honors at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala.

This week, Robinson is looking to put on a similarly dominant display in front of talent evaluators during the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. He will get that opportunity Friday when running backs take part in on-field drills at the event. Before that, the former Alabama back had the opportunity to sell himself a bit while speaking to members of the media.

“With me stepping in the building, I can pretty much bring anything to the offense as far as physicality, speed,” Robinson told reporters Thursday. “I can pick up the blit, whatever I need to do as far as a running back on the field. Any offensive unit, I can come and contribute and help. Protect the quarterback, pick up first downs, consistently gain positive yards, consistently keep the chains moving and also run out the backfield and be a decoy in the backfield and also catch the ball, too. I can pretty much do anything around the board.”

Robinson doesn’t have the highlight hurdles or elite athletic ability that saw his former Alabama teammate Najee Harris selected No. 24 overall by the Pittsburgh Steelers in last year’s draft. Still, the 6-foot-1, 226-pound back brings his own set of skills to the position.

Thursday, Robinson highlighted his pass-blocking ability, stating he takes just as much pride in protecting his quarterback as he does picking up yards on the ground. According to Pro Football Focus, Robinson was involved in 136 pass-blocking snaps last season, allowing one sack and 11 quarterback pressures.

“I’m one of those backs who, I don’t want to be responsible for my quarterback on the ground, my quarterback getting sacked or a pressure on my quarterback,” Robinson told reporters. “I don’t want to be responsible for that, so I take full responsibility for my pass protection. And I also try to be there to clean up if guys come free.

“I’m not just thinking of my responsibility on play. I’m thinking about how I can protect the quarterback and keep the quarterback off the ground because in football things happen. Guys come free off the edge. Guys slip a block. You know, I always want to be available just to help.”

Working inside Alabama’s loaded backfield has helped ready Robinson for the next level as he was able to learn off of Harris as well as other current NFL starters in Josh Jacobs and Damien Harris during his time the Crimson Tide. Thursday, Robinson said the biggest lesson he learned from that bunch was how to prepare himself to be ready on a daily basis. He believes that, as well as five years in Nick Saban’s rigorous system, has him prepared to carry over his success into the NFL

“Really just attention to detail, just always being by the books,” Robinson said of what he learned at Alabama. “Just being held accountable for everything, just being responsible. Responsibility is just always staying on top of everything, treating it like a professional business in college and always making sure we stay consistent with everything. I feel like that’s the biggest thing with Coach Saban is just helping us, kind of learn how to be a professional early.”

Robinson is currently projected as a mid-round prospect but could run his way into Day 2 of the draft with a strong showing at the combine. Earlier this week, Pro Football Network draft analyst Oliver Hodgkinson spoke with BamaCentral, stating he has Robinson as the No. 8 running back in this year’s class.

“The 40-yard dash is obviously something that Brian Robinson will be up against,” Hodgkinson said. “It’s also the 10-yard split within that 40-yard dash. That initial acceleration is probably the biggest knock on his stock at the moment. He’s not a guy who, compared to a Breece Hall or Kenneth Walker or even some of the guys like Rachaad White, is initially explosive. He grinds out tough yardage, but he’s not a guy who immediately jumps off the tape as an explosive player with initial burst.

“He’s an incredible, physical back as seen in the national championship game, some of the clashes he had with Lewis Cine, Nakobe Dean. He can grind out yardage and embrace contact as a running back, but he lacks that little bit of burst. Once he’s in the open field, he’s got decent long speed. … So something like the 10-yard split in the 40-yard dash — if he has a good time there, that’s something that could skyrocket him up the board."