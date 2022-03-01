Five Alabama Questions Heading into the NFL Combine

After spending four years in the shadows, Robinson finally stepped into the spotlight as he returned for a fifth season to take on the leading role in Alabama’s backfield. The Tuscaloosa, Ala., native made the most of the opportunity, leading the team with 1,343 yards and 14 touchdowns on 271 carries over 14 games.

Despite his production, Robinson still hasn’t seen his name mentioned in many mock drafts as most analysts view him as a Day 3 pick in this year’s draft. The 6-foot-1, 226-pound back has shown he has the ability to pick up tough yards. How much can he improve his stock with a good time in the 40-yard dash this week?

Hodgkinson says: “What I can say with Brian, no he wasn’t in my four-round mock draft, but we’ve got him on the Pro Football Network consensus big board as the 108th overall prospect. So, just outside of that Day-2 range, early Day 3 as the eighth running back in the class.

“In terms of the combine, it’s a lot of the speed stuff. The 40-yard dash is obviously something that Brian Robinson will be up against. It’s also the 10-yard split within that 40-yard dash. That initial acceleration is probably the biggest knock on his stock at the moment. He’s not a guy who, compared to a Breece Hall or Kenneth Walker or even some of the guys like Rachaad White, is initially explosive. He grinds out tough yardage, but he’s not a guy who immediately jumps off the tape as an explosive player with initial burst.

“He’s an incredible, physical back as seen in the national championship game, some of the clashes he had with Lewis Cine, Nakobe Dean. He can grind out yardage and embrace contact as a running back, but he lacks that little bit of burst. Once he’s in the open field, he’s got decent long speed. … So something like the 10-yard split in the 40-yard dash — if he has a good time there, that’s something that could skyrocket him up the board."