Brian Robinson Jr. Wins American Team Running Back of the Week at the Senior Bowl

Alabama's Brian Robinson Jr and Phidarian Mathis have been in Mobile, Alabama this week prepping for the Senior Bowl game set to be played on Saturday in Hancock Whitney Stadium.

Robinson, who was the Crimson Tide's leading rusher in 2021, has impressed his teammates and scouts with his efforts throughout his week of practice. Voted on by the position groups he competed against all week, Robinson was awarded the Running Back of the Week Award for the American team.

via Brian Robinson Jr's Instagram

The Lions coaching staff is in charge of the American team effort, so Robinson has been coached by offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn and running backs coach Duce Staley. In pass protection drills on Thursday, Robinson displayed his physicality, popping Georgia linebacker Channing Tindall.

These are the things that do not show up on the stat sheet for a running back, but in the NFL, it is a make-or-break point in the offense. This rep from Robinson got the coaches excited and made more heads turn his way.

The 6-foot-1, 226-pound back came back to Alabama for a fifth season to create more value for himself, and he has definitely been doing that as his NFL Draft process begins.

"At the time, I just felt like that was the best decision for me to come back to school and create value for myself and just create more film and show people that I can do a lot more,” Robinson said. “I think coming back helped me tremendously on and off the field.

“Just being able to continue to grow and mature and also being able to play multiple snaps and have that experience in big-time games and having to play at a consistency level — it’s a lot of things that went into that year that just kind of helped me grow and prepare myself for now."

Robinson finished the season for Alabama with 1,343 yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground, and he added 296 yards and two scores through the air as well. He finally had his opportunity to be the feature back of the Alabama offense, and he did not squander that opportunity. The peak of Robinson's progression in the 2021 season came in the semifinal game against Cincinnati, where he rushed for 204 yards on the way to the victory.

The Senior Bowl is set to kick off at 1:30 p.m. CT at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, and both Robinson and Phidarian Mathis are set to compete, representing the Crimson Tide and trying to up their draft stock.