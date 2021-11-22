Bryce Young, Henry To'oTo'o Named SEC Players of the Week

The Crimson Tide players earned themselves the title of Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week for their efforts against Arkansas this past weekend.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama football quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Henry To'oTo'o both earned weekly honors for their efforts against Arkansas, the Southeastern Conference announced on Monday morning.

Young was named the SEC Offensive Player of the Week while To'oTo'o was named the conference's Defensive Player of the Week.

Young broke the Alabama school record for passing yards in a game with 559 this past weekend, surpassing Scott Hunter's 53-year-old record. Young also finished the game having completed 31-of-40 passes and recorded five touchdowns on the day.

To'oTo'o led all Alabama defenders with 13 tackles, with three of those tackles being for a loss. Of those three tackles for loss, two of them were sacks.

Here is the full list of SEC Players of the Week, courtesy of the Southeastern Conference:

OFFENSIVE

Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

The sophomore quarterback turned in a performance unlike any in school history

He broke the Alabama school record for passing yards in a game with 559, surpassing Scott Hunter's 52-year-old record

His 40-yard touchdown strike to Jameson Williams on 3rd and 10 late in the fourth quarter proved to be the difference in a 42-35 win that clinched the SEC Western Division title

Young tied his career high with five touchdown passes while also running for a two-point conversion

He completed 77.5 percent of his passes (31-of-40) without an interception • Recorded a passer rating of 236.1

Accounted for 13 passing plays of 20 yards or more, including touchdown strikes of 20, 79, 32 and 40 yards

Was 5-of-6 passing on third down for 100 yards and a touchdown • Converted 22 first downs for the game with 20 through the air & two rushing

DEFENSIVE

Henry To'oTo'o, LB, Alabama

To'oTo'o was all over the field in a 42-35 victory over Arkansas that clinched the SEC Western Division crown

Earned Walter Camp National Defensive Player of the Week honors for his play against the Razorbacks

Led the Crimson Tide in tackles, matching his career-best with 13, including eight solo stops

His 3.0 tackles for loss (-17 yards) were a career high as the Tide notched 10 TFL for the game

Set a career best with two sacks (-16 yards)

SPECIAL TEAMS

Velus Jones Jr., KR/WR, Tennessee

Jones Jr. finished with a career-best 246 all-purpose yards, including 47 yards on three punt returns and a dazzling 96-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the second quarter as Tennessee became bowl eligible with a 60-14 win over South Alabama.

It was UT's first kickoff return for a touchdown since Ty Chandler had a 91-yard return vs. Indiana State on Sept. 9, 2017. It was the second of Jones' college career as he had a 100-yarder while at USC in 2019.

It was also the longest kickoff return by a Vol since Evan Berry had a 100-yarder at South Carolina on Oct. 29, 2016. The 96-yard return pushed Jones' career kickoff return yardage total to 2,851, which is tops among all active FBS players.

Jones' performance also kept him as the SEC leader in both kickoff return average (28.11) and punt average (13.88) this season. He is one of only two FBS players this season with 500+ yards in kickoff returns and 200+ yards in punt returns.

Harrison Mevis, PK, Missouri

Mevis was responsible for Mizzou's first nine points scored in the game, hitting field goals of 39, 46 and 31 yards in the first two quarters. He went for 3-for-4 in field goals in the game.

On the season, Mevis is 17-of-19 in field goals, including 8-of-10 from 40-49 and 3-of-3 from 50+.

Against the Gators, Mevis stayed perfect on PATs, going 1-for-1 on the day, improving to 40-for-40 on the season and 68-for-68 in his career.

DEFENSIVE LINE

Trajan Jeffcoat, DL, Missouri

Jeffcoat paced a much-improved defense with four tackles and a quarterback hurry.

He also racked up 3.5 TFL of 13 yards, a new career high for the lineman, with a sack for eight yards, giving him 3.5 on the season.

The six three-and-outs forced by the Tiger defense is a new season high.

Mizzou held Florida to 93 yards rushing, marking back-to-back games holding opponents below 100 yards rushing.

The Tiger defense has now forced a sack in 10 of 11 games this season, and in 15 of their last 16 games.

Mizzou racked up 11 TFL, marking the first time since 2017 the Tigers produced three games with 10 or more TFL in a season.

OFFENSIVE LINE

Caleb Warren, OL, Ole Miss

Paved the way for 470 offensive yards in leading Ole Miss past Vanderbilt.

Helped the Rebels average 5.0 yards per rush.

Protected Matt Corral for his fourth 300-yard passing game of the season.

Jovaughn Gwyn, RG, South Carolina

Gwyn graded out at 92 percent in the Gamecocks' 21-17 win over Auburn.

He recorded three knockdown blocks as the Gamecocks put up 306 yards of offense, including 149 on the ground.

FRESHMAN

Trai Jones, FB, South Carolina

Jones, an offensive lineman by trade, has been used this season as a blocking fullback.

In Saturday's 21-17 win over Auburn, Jones caught a three-yard touchdown pass from Jason Brown in the final minute of the first half, sending the teams into the locker room in a 14-14 tie.

It was the first time Jones has touched the ball in a game situation since before he was a teenager.

This story will be updated once Alabama Athletics announces its football players of the week.