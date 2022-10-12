Skip to main content

Bryce Young Update: "He's Made a Lot of Progress"

Alabama coach Nick Saban didn't reveal much about his quarterback's status on Wednesday.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama fans will have to wait a little while longer regarding an injury update on quarterback Bryce Young and his availability in this weekend's game at No. 6 Tennessee.

Speaking during his segment on the weekly SEC coaches teleconference on Wednesday, Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban remained vague regarding Young's recovery status.

"There's really nothing there to tell you," Saban said. "He's making progress, he's been able to practice some and we'll continue to evaluate him as the week progresses."

Young went down with a shoulder injury in the second quarter at Arkansas back on Oct. 1 and has been unable to play since. While Young returned to the sideline against the Razorbacks and was dressed out last Saturday during Alabama's game against Texas A&M, Young has remained unable to play despite frequent updates by Saban stating that he's making progress in practice.

In the meantime, redshirt-freshman Jalen Milroe has stepped in to fill Young's absence. While the Crimson Tide has won both of its games since the injury, the games have been close — with the game against the Aggies being decided quite literally in the final seconds.

According to Saban, the decision to put Young into the game against Texas A&M was not an option that was on the table.

"I didn't think that he was in a position that he could go and effectively do his job the way he's capable of doing it," Saban said. "He's made a lot of progress from that point so hopefully that'll change in the near future."

No. 3 Alabama travels to face No. 6 Tennessee this weekend (2:30 p.m. CT, CBS).

