Calvin Ridley is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

Tyler Martin

On Sunday afternoon, three former University of Alabama wide receivers took center stage in the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and Dallas Cowboys. 

While Amari Cooper's Cowboys got the best of Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley's Falcons, 40-39, it was Ridley who shined, hauling in seven catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns. 

Cooper finished with six grabs for 100 yards. 

His efforts earned him this week's BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week honors. Through two games in 2020, the Sunshine State native now has 16 receptions for 239 yards and four touchdowns. 

It is the first time in 21 years that a player in the NFL has caught for 100-plus yards and two touchdowns in back-to-back games to open the season. 

Honorable mention 

  • Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey recorded seven tackles, a sack, and a forced fumble in the team's 33-16 win over the Houston Texans.
  • Las Vegas Raiders tailback Josh Jacobs accumulated over 100 scrimmage yards (88 rushing and 17 receiving)on Monday night to beat the New Orleans Saints, 34-24.
  • New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams tallied up seven tackles and two sacks in a loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
  • Justin Thomas finished tied for eighth in the US Open with a score of 6-over par.

Previous winners in 2020

Dec. 30-Jan. 5: Derrick Henry

Jan. 6-12: Derrick Henry

Jan. 13-19: Collin Sexton

Jan. 20-26: Quanesha Burks

Jan. 27- Feb. 3: Reggie Ragland

Feb. 4-10: Bradley Sylve

Feb. 11-17: Quanesha Burks

Feb. 18-24: Donta Hall

Feb. 25-Mar. 3: Collin Sexton

March 4-10: Collin Sexton

March 11-17: Collin Sexton

July 14-21: Davis Riley & Emma Talley

July 22-28: Michael Thompson

July 29 - Aug. 4: Justin Thomas

Aug. 5-11: Lee Hodges

Aug. 12-18 Matt Foster

Aug. 19 - 25 Jalen Hurts

Aug. 26 - Sept. 1: Spencer Turnbull

Sept. 2 - 8: Tommy Hunter

Sept. 9 - 15 Josh Jacobs

