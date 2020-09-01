CBS Announces 2020 SEC Lineup

CBS and the Southeastern Conference announced on Monday morning that a selected number of football games that will be televised on the network during the 2020 college football season.

A total of six regular-season games were announced, with three of the matchups being Alabama games.

With the unique situation that 2020 has presented the conference, the SEC requested that all television partners select their games ahead of schedule. These six preliminary games were the first selections by CBS, while ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and the SEC Network can now make their selections.

CBS will also be broadcasting the SEC Championship game as well as four other games yet to be determined.

Alabama fans will noted that its three games against Texas A & M, Georgia and LSU have been selected as the SEC game of the week. In an exciting move by CBS, the Crimson Tide will take on the Bulldogs at 7 p.m. CT in Bryant-Denny Stadium.

One odd kickoff time is the 5 p.m. CT kickoff of the Alabama/LSU game in Death Valley, which is typically a 7 p.m. CT kickoff.

Here is the full list of games announced on Monday, with Alabama games highlighted in bold:

Sept. 26 – Mississippi State at LSU, 3:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm CT

Oct. 3 – Texas A & M at Alabama, 3:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm CT

Oct. 17 – Georgia at Alabama, 8 pm ET / 7 pm CT

Oct. 31 – LSU at Auburn, 3:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm CT

Nov. 7 – Florida vs. Georgia (Jacksonville), 3:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm CT

Nov. 14 – Alabama at LSU, 6 pm ET / 5 pm CT

Dec. 19 – SEC Football Championship Game, time TBD