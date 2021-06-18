CFP Expansion to 12-Team Format Takes Another Step Toward Approval

The College Football Playoff management committee met in Chicago to review the 12-team format

Expansion of the College Football Playoff took another step toward becoming reality when the CFP management committee met to review approve transforming the current four-team field to a 12-team format.

Next up, it goes before the university presidents, who are expected to also approve the initiative next week in Dallas.

The committee, comprised of the 10 Football Bowl Subdivision conference commissioners and the Notre Dame director of athletics, met Thursday and Friday in Chicago to discuss a recommendation from a working group of four of its members charged with considering options for the future format of the playoff.

The working group, tasked with exploring expansion, included SEC commissioner Greg Sankey, Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby, Mountain West commissioner Craig Thompson, and Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick.

A 12-team playoff could answer complaints regarding the continued exclusion of Group of Five schools, and from conferences that haven't been able to regularly have a spot in the four-team field.

In a 12-team system, automatic bids would go to the winners of the five power conferences, plus one of the Group of 5 champions. The other six spots would then be at-large bids.

The top four teams landing automatic teams would have a first-round bye. The first-round games featuring teams ranked 5-12 would be played on the home field of the higher-ranked team, with the quarterfinals and semifinals slotted for bowl sites, and the national championship still played at a neutral site.

All 11 football entities that are part of the College Football Playoff contract had to agree on expansion for it to proceed.

The current College Football Playoff matches the No. 1 ranked team vs. No. 4, and No. 2 vs. No. 3 in semifinal games that rotate annually among six bowl games: the Cotton Bowl Classic, Fiesta Bowl, Peach Bowl, Orange Bowl, Sugar Bowl and Rose Bowl.

This story will be updated following a press conference from Chicago.