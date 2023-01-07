Charles Bediako Answers Challenge, Dominates Matchup with Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama Crimson Tide center Charles Bediako has come under the fire of some criticism in recent weeks.

So far this season, Bediako was averaging 5.5 points and 6.4 rebounds entering Saturday's game against Kentucky. In his sophomore campaign his rebounding numbers have improved, but his points per game average has dipped from his SEC All-Freshman season last year.

Despite the supposed struggles, Bediako stepped up to the plate in a big way when Kentucky came to town, led by superstar center Oscar Tshiebwe.

Tshiebwe is considered by many to be one of the best players in all of college basketball, and came into Tuscaloosa as the reigning Naismith College Player of the Year. In his senior season, he's averaging 16.8 points, and leading the nation in rebounding with 13.8 per game.

That was until he matched up with Bediako.

During Alabama's 78-52 win over Kentucky on Saturday, Tshiebwe was stymied — scoring just four points from the field on 1-for-7 shooting from the floor.

"He was fading away on some stuff, which allowed Bediako to block some shots," Kentucky head coach John Calipari said. "[Bediako] has bothered him in the past."

Calipari is likely referencing Alabama and Kentucky's meeting in Coleman Coliseum last season. In that game, Tshiebwe was held to just 10 points.

Tshiebwe didn't score his first points until there were under 12 minutes remaining in the second half.

In addition to his stellar defensive play, playing strong on the blocks and making life difficult for Tshiebwe inside, Bediako played one of his best offensive games of the season, scoring nine points on 4-of-6 shooting and grabbing six rebounds.

He did this in 29 minutes of action, his most since recording 44 in the Crimson Tide's four-overtime victory over North Carolina and his most in a regulation game all season.

"[Bediako's] length caused Tshiebwe some problems," Alabama head coach Nate Oats said. "Tshiebwe's tough, physical, but he's not nearly as tall as Charles [Bediako] is. Charles was able to fight his catch enough, and push him around when he did get it. [Bediako] was smart and moved his feet."

Bediako's offensive game started off hot, scoring six of Alabama's first eight points of the game. This led to Calipari deciding to pull Tshiebwe from the game after his early ineffectiveness on the defensive end of the floor.

"We decided to attack [Tshiebwe] early in ball screens," Oats said. "I don't think he's very good guarding ball screens. We got behind him, I think three times out of the gate. [...] We've seen him mess up a lot of ball screen coverages in scouting them."

Calipari cited Tshiebwe's interior defense as one of his team's greatest deficiencies in the game.

"We gave up five dunks off of Oscar [Tshiebwe]," Calipari said. "We played better when [the starters] weren't in. That can't be who we are."

After the game, Bediako was reluctant to take full credit for the job he did on Tshiebwe.

"We had a game plan for [Tshiebwe], but it was going to be all five guys," Bediako said. "It's not just me, or someone else. It was going to take all five of us to stop him and we did a great job today."

Bediako's teammate, though, star freshman Brandon Miller, was ready to praise his big man.

"I feel like he can guard any center in the country," Miller said.

Bediako appeared to prove Miller's point Saturday, showing out in front of over 30 NBA scouts in Coleman Coliseum and on a primetime national television slot on ESPN.

As Alabama (13-2, 3-0 SEC) continues to chase an SEC Championship and more, Bediako's success against more stellar big man play could be what propels the Crimson Tide to the top.

Next up, Alabama has yet another challenge. The Crimson Tide will travel to Fayetteville to take on No. 13 Arkansas in Bud Walton Arena on Wednesday night for a 6 p.m. tip. The game will air on ESPN2.

