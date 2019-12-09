2020 Tide football team may be deeper than expected

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – What you are about to read may surprise you, and if you’re an Alabama supporter, surprise you pleasantly.

Sources say a larger number of draft-eligible juniors on the Crimson Tide team may elect to return to school than has been widely reported. As of today – Monday, December 9, 2019 – here is what I am hearing:

Those juniors who are planning to leave for the NFL 100 per cent include wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, running back Najee Harris, and offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. That’s a MUCH shorter list than has been discussed.

A junior who is roughly 50/50 on staying/going is safety Xavier McKinney. When the dust clears, it won’t be a surprise if he departs. The only thing keeping him in play is the money McKinney could lose by not being a top 15 pick. More on that later.

There are a LOT of names not mentioned yet who seem at this point to be leaning toward staying. Among those I’m hearing are least 75 per cent certain to remain on the Crimson Tide roster are quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, wide receivers DeVonta Smith and Henry Ruggs III, offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood, and linebackers Dylan Moses and Terrell Lewis. Linebacker Joshua McMillon is reportedly in very good shape to have a sixth year of eligibility added by the NCAA, though that is not yet official.

That last paragraph may seem like a too good to be true fantasy – and perhaps it is in part – but Nick Saban is emphasizing to his underclassmen, as evidenced by recent remarks by Tagovailoa, how important it is to not just be a first round pick but to be in the top 15 players chosen when the NFL Draft takes place April 23, 2020 in Paradise, Nevada.

Much of the above could change, but as of this writing, there is tangible evidence that much of it may not and that Alabama’s 2020 team may be much deeper and experienced than initially thought. As new information comes in, we will update you on what we are hearing. Please feel free to comment on this story with your own information, thoughts and opinions.