    October 26, 2021
    Coaches Name Jaden Shackelford, Jahvon Quinerly Preseason All-SEC

    Alabama has two first-team all-conference selections entering the 2021-22 men's basketball season.
    Author:

    The Southeastern Conference unveiled its 18th annual men’s basketball coaches preseason All-SEC first and second teams Tuesday, tipping off the 2021-22 season.

    Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Kentucky, LSU and Mississippi State each have multiple selections. However, only the Crimson Tide had two first-team selections with guards Jaden Shackelford and Jahvon Quinerly. 

    Both were first-team selections by media, which only named six players last week. The other four consensus selections were Florida's Colin Castleton, Kentucky's Sahvir Wheeler, Mississippi State's Iverson Molinar and Vanderbilt's Scotty Pippen Jr.

    In all, 38 different players received votes for the coaches’ teams.

    Quinerly was the Crimson Tide's second-leading scorer last season (12.9 points per game) and also ranked second in field goals made (142) and attempted (297). He was the team’s leader in assists per game (3.2) and three-point percentage (43.3 percent, 52-of-120).

    Shackelford topped Alabama in scoring (14.0), field goals made (154) and attempted (376) and free throw percentage (75.6 percent).

    The coaches’ preseason All-SEC first and second teams consist of a minimum of eight players on each squad, voted on by the SEC basketball coaches. No ties were broken and no predicted order of finish was made.

    The 2021-22 campaign begins November 9, with conference play set to begin December 29. 

    The 2022 SEC Tournament will be March 9-13 at Amalie Arena in Tampa Bay, Fla.

    A list of the 2022 SEC Men’s Basketball Coaches Preseason All-SEC team follows:

    First Team All-SEC

    Jaden Shackelford, Alabama

    Jahvon Quinerly, Alabama

    JD Notae, Arkansas

    Allen Flanigan, Auburn

    Colin Castleton, Florida

    Sahvir Wheeler, Kentucky

    Darius Days, LSU

    Iverson Molinar, Mississippi State

    John Fulkerson, Tennessee

    Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt

    Second Team All-SEC

    Davonte Davis, Arkansas

    Jabari Smith, Auburn

    Keion Brooks Jr., Kentucky

    Kellan Grady, Kentucky

    Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky

    Xavier Pinson, LSU

    Garrison Brooks, Mississippi State

    Keyshawn Bryant, South Carolina

    January 16, 2021, Alabama basketball guard Jaden Shackelford against Arkansas in Tuscaloosa, AL.
