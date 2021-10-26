Coaches Name Jaden Shackelford, Jahvon Quinerly Preseason All-SEC

Alabama has two first-team all-conference selections entering the 2021-22 men's basketball season.

The Southeastern Conference unveiled its 18th annual men’s basketball coaches preseason All-SEC first and second teams Tuesday, tipping off the 2021-22 season.

Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Kentucky, LSU and Mississippi State each have multiple selections. However, only the Crimson Tide had two first-team selections with guards Jaden Shackelford and Jahvon Quinerly.

Both were first-team selections by media, which only named six players last week. The other four consensus selections were Florida's Colin Castleton, Kentucky's Sahvir Wheeler, Mississippi State's Iverson Molinar and Vanderbilt's Scotty Pippen Jr.

In all, 38 different players received votes for the coaches’ teams.

Quinerly was the Crimson Tide's second-leading scorer last season (12.9 points per game) and also ranked second in field goals made (142) and attempted (297). He was the team’s leader in assists per game (3.2) and three-point percentage (43.3 percent, 52-of-120).

Shackelford topped Alabama in scoring (14.0), field goals made (154) and attempted (376) and free throw percentage (75.6 percent).

The coaches’ preseason All-SEC first and second teams consist of a minimum of eight players on each squad, voted on by the SEC basketball coaches. No ties were broken and no predicted order of finish was made.

The 2021-22 campaign begins November 9, with conference play set to begin December 29.

The 2022 SEC Tournament will be March 9-13 at Amalie Arena in Tampa Bay, Fla.

A list of the 2022 SEC Men’s Basketball Coaches Preseason All-SEC team follows:

First Team All-SEC

Jaden Shackelford, Alabama

Jahvon Quinerly, Alabama

JD Notae, Arkansas

Allen Flanigan, Auburn

Colin Castleton, Florida

Sahvir Wheeler, Kentucky

Darius Days, LSU

Iverson Molinar, Mississippi State

John Fulkerson, Tennessee

Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt

Second Team All-SEC

Davonte Davis, Arkansas

Jabari Smith, Auburn

Keion Brooks Jr., Kentucky

Kellan Grady, Kentucky

Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky

Xavier Pinson, LSU

Garrison Brooks, Mississippi State

Keyshawn Bryant, South Carolina