Coaches Name Jaden Shackelford, Jahvon Quinerly Preseason All-SEC
The Southeastern Conference unveiled its 18th annual men’s basketball coaches preseason All-SEC first and second teams Tuesday, tipping off the 2021-22 season.
Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Kentucky, LSU and Mississippi State each have multiple selections. However, only the Crimson Tide had two first-team selections with guards Jaden Shackelford and Jahvon Quinerly.
Both were first-team selections by media, which only named six players last week. The other four consensus selections were Florida's Colin Castleton, Kentucky's Sahvir Wheeler, Mississippi State's Iverson Molinar and Vanderbilt's Scotty Pippen Jr.
In all, 38 different players received votes for the coaches’ teams.
Quinerly was the Crimson Tide's second-leading scorer last season (12.9 points per game) and also ranked second in field goals made (142) and attempted (297). He was the team’s leader in assists per game (3.2) and three-point percentage (43.3 percent, 52-of-120).
Shackelford topped Alabama in scoring (14.0), field goals made (154) and attempted (376) and free throw percentage (75.6 percent).
The coaches’ preseason All-SEC first and second teams consist of a minimum of eight players on each squad, voted on by the SEC basketball coaches. No ties were broken and no predicted order of finish was made.
The 2021-22 campaign begins November 9, with conference play set to begin December 29.
The 2022 SEC Tournament will be March 9-13 at Amalie Arena in Tampa Bay, Fla.
A list of the 2022 SEC Men’s Basketball Coaches Preseason All-SEC team follows:
First Team All-SEC
Jaden Shackelford, Alabama
Jahvon Quinerly, Alabama
JD Notae, Arkansas
Allen Flanigan, Auburn
Colin Castleton, Florida
Sahvir Wheeler, Kentucky
Darius Days, LSU
Iverson Molinar, Mississippi State
John Fulkerson, Tennessee
Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt
Second Team All-SEC
Davonte Davis, Arkansas
Jabari Smith, Auburn
Keion Brooks Jr., Kentucky
Kellan Grady, Kentucky
Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky
Xavier Pinson, LSU
Garrison Brooks, Mississippi State
Keyshawn Bryant, South Carolina