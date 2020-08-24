SI.com
Bama Central
College Football Playoff Committee Announces Dates For Rankings Throughout 2020-2021 Season

Tyler Martin

As preseason camp at the University of Alabama continues to roll along, the College Football Playoff is doing the same. 

On Monday afternoon, the College Football Playoff Selection Committee announced the rankings release dates for the upcoming season. Starting on Nov. 17, for five straight Tuesday nights, the committee will release its top 25 on ESPN's College Football Playoff: Top 25 show.

Tuesday, November 17                                                                                                  Tuesday, November 24                                                                                                  Tuesday, December 1
Tuesday, December 8
Tuesday, December 15
Sunday, December 20 (Selection Day)

“We don’t know right now what the season will bring, but as a committee, we are ready to use the protocol and the expertise of the 13 people who have been charged with selecting the teams,” Gary Barta, Athletics Director at the University of Iowa who is beginning his first year as committee chair, said in a press release earlier this month.

“The committee’s task is to rank the teams based on what happens on the field. This week gave us a great chance to catch up with the familiar faces and welcome our three new members to the process. If the board and management committee say we are having a CFP, we will be ready.”

The final playoff rankings were supposed to be released on Dec. 6, but since so many conference championship games have been pushed back, the committee will wait on Dec. 20 to select the four playoff teams. 

This year's CFP National Championship Game will be played in Miami, Fla. at Hard Rock Stadium on Jan. 11, 2021. The two semifinal contests will be at the Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1, 2021. 

