Collin Sexton is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton continued to prove why he is one of NBA's best young players this past week as he averaged 29 points, five rebounds and 4.5 assists in his last two games.

Last Friday, the former University of Alabama star dropped 28 points, grabbed seven boards and dished out two assists in a close 108-102 loss to the Charlotte Hornets.

However, last Wednesday, Sexton led Cleveland to a 121-105 victory over the Chicago Bulls with 30 points, seven assists, three rebounds and one steal.

On the year he is averaging 24.1 points each time out, which is good for 16th in the entire league. Those efforts have earned him the honor of BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week. It is the eighth time he has won this year.

Honorable mention

Washington Nationals catcher Alex Avila went 2-for-3 at the plate with two doubles and a RBI in an 1-0 victory against the St. Louis Cardinals last Wednesday.

Detroit Tigers pitcher Spencer Turnbull made his season debut on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday and went five innings, recording the win, striking out six and only allowing two hits.

Previous winners in 2021:

Dec. 29 - Jan. 5 Derrick Henry

Jan. 6 - 12 Daron Payne

Jan. 13 - 19 Levi Wallace

Jan. 20 - 26 Collin Sexton

Jan. 27 - Feb. 2. JaMychal Green

Feb. 3 - 9 Collin Sexton

Feb. 9 - 16 Kira Lewis Jr.

Feb. 17 - 23 Levi Randolph

Feb. 24 - March 2 Collin Sexton

March 3 - 9 Collin Sexton

March 10 - 16 Justin Thomas

March 17 - 23 Collin Sexton

March 24 - 30 JaMychal Green

March 31 - April 6 Collin Sexton

April 7 - April 13 Collin Sexton

April 14 - April 20 Levi Randolph

April 21 - April 27 Collin Sexton