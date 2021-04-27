Collin Sexton is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton continued to prove why he is one of NBA's best young players this past week as he averaged 29 points, five rebounds and 4.5 assists in his last two games.
Last Friday, the former University of Alabama star dropped 28 points, grabbed seven boards and dished out two assists in a close 108-102 loss to the Charlotte Hornets.
However, last Wednesday, Sexton led Cleveland to a 121-105 victory over the Chicago Bulls with 30 points, seven assists, three rebounds and one steal.
On the year he is averaging 24.1 points each time out, which is good for 16th in the entire league. Those efforts have earned him the honor of BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week. It is the eighth time he has won this year.
Honorable mention
- Washington Nationals catcher Alex Avila went 2-for-3 at the plate with two doubles and a RBI in an 1-0 victory against the St. Louis Cardinals last Wednesday.
- Detroit Tigers pitcher Spencer Turnbull made his season debut on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday and went five innings, recording the win, striking out six and only allowing two hits.
Previous winners in 2021:
Dec. 29 - Jan. 5 Derrick Henry
Jan. 6 - 12 Daron Payne
Jan. 13 - 19 Levi Wallace
Jan. 20 - 26 Collin Sexton
Jan. 27 - Feb. 2. JaMychal Green
Feb. 3 - 9 Collin Sexton
Feb. 9 - 16 Kira Lewis Jr.
Feb. 17 - 23 Levi Randolph
Feb. 24 - March 2 Collin Sexton
March 3 - 9 Collin Sexton
March 10 - 16 Justin Thomas
March 17 - 23 Collin Sexton
March 24 - 30 JaMychal Green
March 31 - April 6 Collin Sexton
April 7 - April 13 Collin Sexton
April 14 - April 20 Levi Randolph
April 21 - April 27 Collin Sexton