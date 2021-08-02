Sports Illustrated home
Contracts Extended for 12 Alabama Coaches including Brad Bohannon, Dana Duckworth, Patrick Murphy

After a successful year in Alabama athletics, several Crimson Tide coaches earned raises and extensions.
After a successful year in Alabama athletics, several Crimson Tide coaches earned raises and extensions.

The 2020-21 sports season was one of the most successful on record for the Alabama athletic department with four different teams winning conference championships, 13 teams making the postseason, and one team national championship in football.

Many of those coaches were rewarded with contract extensions at Monday's Board of Trustees meeting for the University of Alabama systems. 

Nick Saban's contract was extended through the 2028 season with total annual compensation of  $11.5 million in 2029. 

Eleven other coaches received contract extensions, and new football tight ends and special teams coach Drew Svoboda had his contract details announced. 

All contracts were met with unanimous approval by the board of trustees.

New Contract Details

Brad Bohannon- head coach, Alabama baseball 

  • Contract extended two years to June 30, 2025.
  • Annual Base Salary: $275,000
  • Talent Fee
    • July 1, 2021- June 30, 2022: $200,000
    • July 1, 2022- June 30, 2023: $225,000
    • July 1, 2023- June 30, 2024: $250,000
    • July 1, 2024- June 30, 2025: $275,000

Kristy Curry- head coach, Alabama women's basketball

  • Contract extended three years to June 30, 2025.
  • Annual Base Salary: $275,000
  • Annual Talent Fee: $225,000

Dana Duckworth- head coach, Alabama gymnastics

  • Contract extended four years to June 30, 2025.
  • Annual Base Salary: $205,000
  • Annual Talent Fee: $10,000

George Husack- head coach, Alabama men's tennis

  • Contract extended two years to June 30, 2023.
  • Annual Base Salary: $140,000

Jenny Mainz- head coach, Alabama women's tennis

  • Contract extended two years to June 30, 2023.
  • Annual Base Salary: $140,000

Patrick Murphy- head coach, Alabama softball

  • Contract extended three years to June 30, 2026. 
  • Annual Base Salary: $275,000
  • Talent Fee
    • July 1, 2021- June 30, 2022: $200,000
    • July 1, 2022- June 30, 2023: $225,000
    • July 1, 2023- June 30, 2024: $240,000
    • July 1, 2024- June 30, 2025: $240,000
    • July 1, 2025- June 30, 2026: $240,000

Mic Potter- head coach, Alabama women's golf

  • Contract extended two years to June 30, 2026.
  • Annual Base Salary: $240,000
  • Annual Talent Fee: $5,000

Antoine Pettway- assistant coach, Alabama men's basketball

  • Contract extended one year to June 30, 2023.
  • Annual Base Salary: $335,000

Glenn Putyrae- head coach, Alabama rowing

  • Contract extended three years to June 30, 2025. 
  • Annual Base Salary: $160,000

Nick Saban- head coach, Alabama football

  • Contract extended three years to February 28, 2029. 
  • Annual Base Salary: $275,000
  • Talent Fee
    • March 1, 2021 to February 28, 2022- $8.425 million
    • March 1, 2022 to February 28, 2023- $8.825 million
    • March 1, 2023 to February 29, 2024- $9.225 million
    • March 1, 2024 to February 28, 2025- $9.625 million
    • March 1, 2025 to February 28, 2026- $10.025 million
    • March 1, 2026 to February 28, 2027- $10.425 million
    • March 1, 2027 to February 29, 2028- $10.825 million
    • March 1, 2028 to February 29, 2029- $11.225 million

Jay Seawell, head coach, Alabama men's golf

  • Contract extended two years to June 30, 2026.
  • Annual Base Salary: $247,000
  • Talent Fee: $23,000

Dan Waters- head coach, Alabama track & field

  • Contract extended two years to June 30, 2025.
  • Annual Base Salary: $265,000

Drew Svoboda- special teams coordinator and tight ends coach, Alabama football

  • New hire whose contract goes from March 29, 2021 through February 28, 2023.
  • Annual Base Salary: $450,000

January 9, 2021, Alabama basketball guard Joshua Primo against Auburn in Auburn, AL.
