University of Alabama Sees Another Dramatic Rise in Confirmed Coronavirus Cases

The University of Alabama updated its number of confirmed coronavirus cases on campus Friday afternoon, and reported another significant increase.

Alabama had another 872 cases last week (Aug. 28-Sept. 3), bringing its total to 2,047.

The good news was that it marked a decline in daily averages.

However, the overall number was still alarming.

In the last update a week ago (Aug. 25-27), which was over a shorted time span, Alabama announced 485 new cases, bringing the total to 1,367 active cases between students, faculty and staff since the fall semester began on Aug. 19.

Just 310 out of 29,938 students, and 71 of 5,181 faculty and staff had tested positive during entry testing.

Sixteen days later, Alabama had 39.97 percent of its isolation space filled.

Overall, the University of Alabama system listed on its COVID-19 dashboard 872 confirmed cases last week, for a total of 2,240. UAB has had only 176 cases, and UAH a mere 17.

Earlier Friday, university vice-president for student life Dr. Myron Pope, announced that the two-week ban on student events was being extended through Sept. 13.

The university is continuing to ask everyone to wear a mask, practice social distancing and keep from gathering in large groups.

"Thank you for your vigilance to curb the spread of COVID-19. I am proud of the resilience shown by all of you who continue following our UA Health and Safety Guidelines as we strive to complete a safe fall semester," he statement read.

"Two weeks ago, we implemented a 14-day moratorium on in-person student organized events. This moratorium will be extended through September 13.

"We will continue to evaluate our policies and protocols as we meet with student leaders and follow the guidance of our Health and Safety Task Force."

He added: "If all of us continue to do our part, I believe we will get to a position to consider relaxing some aspects of the moratorium."

This story will be updated