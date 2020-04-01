The Coronavirus Crisis and Sports: April 1, 2020

While the White House's latest projection that there could be 100,000 to 240,000 COVID-19 deaths by August was more than sobering, the affects on the sports world are only beginning to be felt.

With that in mind, the latest edition of the Coronavirus + Sports podcast took a look at how sports in one specific place responded after an outbreak. Kirkland, Wash., was not only the epicenter for the first outbreak in the Unites States, but is also home to Sports Illustrated writer Greg Bishop.

reflects with on the pandemic's ripple effect on the people, businesses and sports in his community.

College football

MMQB's series on the best college programs at producing various position players continues with the third of eight stories: wide receivers.

The rankings are based on a decade’s worth of data on which college programs put players in the NFL, and the success they have when they get there.

After being No. 1 among the linebackers, Alabama didn't land in the same spot with this group, but is in the top five.

High school basketball

SI All-American began announcing its basketball players of the tear with the third-team selections of Patrick Baldwin Jr., Emoni Bates, Terrence Clarke, Paolo Banchero and Josh Christopher.

Meanwhile, college teams searching for new coaches are in a weird spot right now.

The lighter side

• Novak Djokovic plays tennis in his house with frying pans.

• Nickelodeon will be airing an NFL playoff game with a broadcast specially geared toward younger viewers.

• ESPN is going to air a tournament of NBA players, including Kevin Durant, playing 2K.

• All NFL team logos in dominoes:

Finally ...

• Wimbledon has been cancelled for the first time since World War II.

• The current baseball stoppage means we’re losing out on some of the best games of Mike Trout’s career.

• SI's Albert Breer writes that the NFL needs to tone down its optimism regarding the 2020 season.

• In case you missed it, the Daily Cover is on Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy.