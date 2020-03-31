Is Alabama the Modern Linebacker U?

Who Is the Modern Linebacker U.?

Yes, that would be Alabama.

Based on a decade’s worth of data on which college programs put players in the NFL, and the success they have when they get there, Sports Illustrated calls the Crimson Tide the program that has the right to brand itself Linebacker U.

That includes everyone from Ryan Anderson to Courtney Upshaw.

Going back to 2009, Rolando McClain, C.J. Mosley and Reuben Foster have all won the Butkus Award for the most outstanding linebacker.

Since 2010, 13 Crimson Tide linebackers have been selected in the NFL draft.

Sports Illustrated crunched 10 years of data to figure out which college programs are putting players in the NFL, and what level of success those players have when they get there.

For those who are interested in the specifics and methodology, here's a link to Part II of the eight-part Position U. series:

The top 10 teams:

1. Alabama, 47 points

2. LSU, 44

3. Penn State, 42

4(tie). Boston College, 40

4(tie). UCLA, 40

6. Florida, 33

7. Washington, 28

8. Georgia, 27

9. Florida State, 25

10. Ohio State, 24

In terms of recruiting, Alabama has consistently been landing players rated as 5-star talents. They include Nico Johnson (2009), Trey DePriest (2011), Reuben Foster (2013) and Rashaan Evans (2014), Ben Davis (2016), Mack Wilson (2016) and Dylan Moses (2017).

Meanwhile, Alabama’s past includes Derrick Thomas, Cornelius Bennett, Lee Roy Jordan and Woodrow Lowe, who will stand up against any four linebackers in history.

All four are in the College Football Hall of Fame.

The article summarized: The Tide’s five first-rounders give them the edge, making them the new Linebacker U