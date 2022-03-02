Crimson Corner: Alabama Basketball Bracketology - March 2, 2022

While Joe Lunardi and Sports Illustrated both have the Crimson Tide listed as 5-seeds in this year's edition of March Madness, Andy Katz has Alabama listed as slightly lower.

With just two games left in the regular season, Alabama basketball is all but guaranteed a spot in this year's NCAA Tournament.

The Crimson Tide still has one home game vs Texas A&M before a road trip to LSU puts a cap on the regular season, and things are looking solid for Alabama. According to TeamRankings.com, Alabama's odds of making it to March Madness are 100 percent thanks to the impressive amount of high-profile wins that the team has been able to bring in thus far.

The TeamRankings odds breakdown continues, giving the Crimson Tide a 5.9 percent chance of receiving an automatic qualifier, aka winning the SEC Tournament. Due to that low percentage, Alabama has a 94.1 percent chance of receiving an at-large bid.

Alabama's most likely seeding as of right now is a 5-seed at 25.9 percent. Its odds to make the Final Four are 5.5 percent, and the percentage of chance to win the national title is 0.7 percent.

While the odds are certainly stacked against the Crimson Tide for winning it all, simply making it to the tournament would be quite an accomplishment for the program. The last time that Alabama made back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances was in 2005 and 2006, the end of a run that saw the Crimson Tide appear in March Madness for five-straight seasons.

Joe Lunardi

According to ESPN's Joe Lunardi, Alabama is projected to be a 5-seed in the South Region, a bracket led a 1-seed Baylor. Back in January, the Crimson Tide hosted the Bears in the Big 12/SEC Challenge, where Alabama prevailed 87-78. While Baylor is still a solid threat and one of the best teams in the nation, Alabama would no doubt play that game with confidence should it face the Bears in the Sweet Sixteen.

Before that would take place, though, Lunardi has the Crimson Tide facing some relatively tough opponents. In the First Round, Alabama would have to face the 12-seed play-in team in either San Diego State or Rutgers. Should the Crimson Tide prevail, it would then have to play the winner of UCONN and Vermont.

Here's a look at Lunardi's latest bracketology: