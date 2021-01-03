How to Watch Florida Gators at Alabama Crimson Tide Basketball, TV, Times, Radio

Alabama's had a long time to think about its last meeting with Florida on the basketball court, but that's not usual of late.

Tuesday night, the Crimson Tide will host the Gators with both teams undefeated in league play, and if last season's conference opener was a fair indication of what to expect it should be quite a game.

Florida came back from a 21-point deficit to pull out a 104-98 victory in double overtime. The Crimson Tide trailed only once in regulation, and for less than a minute, until overtime. However, in the process, Herbert Jones, Galin Smith and Javian Davis all fouled out

"Stuff that coaches lose sleep over definitely went the wrong way for us," Alabama coach Nate Oats said after the game.

Florida has dominated the series lately, having won 14 of 16, and 25 of the last 30 meetings.

However, the games have been close, with 15 of the last 20 decided by 10 points or less.

Florida at Alabama

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday, ESPN2.

Where: Coleman Coliseum

TV: ESPN2/ESPNU

Radio: Crimson Tide Radio Network

Series history: Florida and Alabama will meet for the 146th time. Alabama leads the series 75-70.

Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide used a big 19-6 second half run to upset No. 7 Tennessee, 71-63, at Thompson-Boling on Saturday night. It marked the Crimson Tide’s first road win over a top-10 team since knocking off then-No. 4 Mississippi State, 77-73 in Starkville, Miss., on Feb 21, 2004. Alabama (7-3, 2-0 SEC) knocked down 8-of-11 (72.7 percent) three pointers and shot 50 percent from deep after the intermission. John Petty Jr. had a game-high 17 points on 6-of-7 shooting from the field and a perfect 4-of-4 from beyond the arc to go along with six boards. Jahvon Quinerly added 12 points a game-high five assists. Herbert Jones and Joshua Primo each scored 11 points.

Last time out, Florida: Junior forward Colin Castleton, a 6-10 transfer from Michigan, had his second straight standout performance while scoring 21 points, including 19 in the second half, as the Gators won their SEC home opener against LSU to go to 2-0 in league play. Florida had four different players score at least 16 points during 83-79 victory.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available