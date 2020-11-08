SI.com
How to Watch Alabama Crimson Tide at LSU Tigers, TV Time, SEC Schedule

Christopher Walsh

For the first time since Nick Saban arrived in 2007, the following statistic will come into play when Alabama faces LSU: 

The Crimson Tide has defeated 95 consecutive unranked teams, the longest streak in FBS history.

Every time the teams have played during that span, both have been ranked until now. At 2-3 and coming off a 48-11 pounding at Auburn, the Tigers are struggling and hope to turn their season around at home on Saturday. 

Meanwhile, Alabama is 6-0 and eyeing its return to the SEC Championship Game and College Football Playoff. It obviously can't afford to stumble, and LSU is always a tough, benchmark game.

Seven of the 13 "Saban Bowls," as some like to call it as he won a national title at LSU previous to his five with Alabama, have been decided by a touchdown or less, with three going into overtime.  

Among them: 

• Alabama snapped a five-game series skid with the 27-21 overtime win in Baton Rouge in 2008.

• In 2011, the Tide fell to the Tigers 9-6 in overtime in the regular-season contest before meeting for the BCS National Championship, where Alabama came out on top in New Orleans, 21-0. 

• Alabama produced one of the more memorable victories with a come-from-behind 21-17 victory at Tiger Stadium in 2012, as AJ McCarron found T.J. Yeldon on a screen pass for a 28-yard touchdown with 51 seconds remaining. 

• In 2014, a stunning last-minute drive in the fourth quarter by Blake Sims produced a game-tying field goal to send the 2014 matchup into overtime. Sims found DeAndrew White in the corner of the end zone for the game-winning touchdown. 

• During the 2016 matchup, Jalen Hurts engineered two fourth-quarter scoring drives to break open a scoreless tie as No. 1-ranked Alabama downed the Tigers 10-0 at Tiger Stadium. 

• The last time the teams played in Baton Rouge, in 2018, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the Crimson Tide shutout the Tigers 29-0.

Alabama hasn't lost in "Death Valley" in 10 years. 


Where: Tiger Stadium

When 5 p.m., Saturday

TV: CBS (Play-By-Play: Brad Nessler, Analyst: Gary Danielson, Sideline: Jamie Erdahl).

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Eli Gold, Analyst: John Parker Wilson, Sideline: Rashad Johnson) CTSN. 

Online: CBSSports.com

Weather forecast: Partly cloudy, high of 82 degrees but be around 78 at kickoff and drop to near 62 at the end of the game. Rain chance 20 percent, 64 percent humidity and 9 mph winds. 

Last meeting: Joe Burrow established himself as the frontrunner for the Heisman Trophy by passing for 393 yards and three touchdowns as LSU snapped an eight-game losing streak to Alabama, 46-41. Not only did the win help propel LSU to the national championship, but Ed Orgeron told his players during the on-game celebration: “This is our house from now on.” An Instagram Live video from the locker room including him closing his postgame speech wi "Roll Tide, what? F--k you"

Series info: Alabama and LSU will meet for the 85th time on Saturday. The Crimson Tide leads the all-time series, 53-26-5. Saban is 10-5 in his career against LSU, including a 10-4 mark at Alabama. Orgeron is 1-6 all-time against the Crimson Tide, including an 1-3 mark with the Tigers.

The Saban Bowl: Alabama vs. LSU

The rivalry since Nick Saban was hired at Alabama in 2007

Nov. 3, 2007: No. 3 LSU 41, No. 17 Alabama 34 at Bryant-Denny Stadium

Nov. 8, 2008: No. 1 Alabama 27, No. 15 LSU 21 at Tiger Stadium

Nov. 7, 2009: No. 3 Alabama 24, No. 9 LSU 15 at Bryant-Denny Stadium

Nov. 6, 2010: No. 5 LSU 24, No. 10 Alabama 21 at Tiger Stadium 

Nov. 5, 2011: No. 1 LSU 9, No. 2 Alabama 6 at Bryant-Denny Stadium 

Jan. 9, 2012: No. 2 Alabama 21, No. 1 LSU 0 at Mercedes-Benz Superdome

Nov. 3, 2012: No. 1 Alabama 21, No. 5 LSU 17 at Tiger Stadium 

Nov. 9, 2013: No. 1 Alabama 38, No. 10 LSU 17 at Bryant-Denny Stadium

Nov. 8, 2014: No. 5 Alabama 20, No. 16 LSU 13 at Tiger Stadium 

Nov. 7, 2015: No. 4 Alabama 30, No. 2 LSU 16 at Bryant-Denny Stadium 

Nov. 5, 2016: No. 1 Alabama 10, No. 13 LSU 0 at Tiger Stadium

Nov. 4, 2017: No. 2 Alabama 24, No. 19 LSU 10 at Bryant-Denny Stadium

Nov. 3, 2018: No. 1 Alabama 29, No. 3 LSU 0 at Tiger Stadium

Nov. 9, 2020: No. 2 LSU 46, No, 3 Alabama 41 at Bryant-Denny Stadium

Saturday's SEC Schedule

Georgia at Missouri, 11 a.m. CT, ESPN

Vanderbilt at Kentucky, 11 a.m., SEC Network

Texas A&M at Tennessee, 2:30 p.m., ESPN

Auburn at Mississippi State, 3 p.m., SEC Network 

Alabama at LSU, 5 p.m., CBS

Arkansas at Florida, 6 p.m., ESPN

South Carolina at Ole Miss,6:30 p.m., SEC Network 

This story will be updated as necessary

