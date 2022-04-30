Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 30, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is... National Honesty Day

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Track & Field, Cross Country at Maroon & White Invitational, Starkville, MS, All-Day

Track & Field, Cross Country at LSU Invitational, Outdoor Track & Field, Baton Rouge, La., All-Day

Baseball at South Carolina, Columbia, S.C. 11 a.m. CT, SEC Network

Crimson Tide Results

Baseball: South Carolina 2, Alabama 1

Did you see?

Filip Planinsek was named the SEC Men's Tennis Freshman of the Year

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's Season Opener:

126 days

April 30, 1985: Emanuel King was selected in the first round of the NFL draft by the Cincinnati Bengals.

April 30, 1988: Robert Lester was born in Foley, Ala.

April 30, 2012: Billy Neighbors died in Huntsville, Ala.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

"Don't talk too much or too soon." – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

