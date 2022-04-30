Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 30, 2022
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
Today is... National Honesty Day
BamaCentral Headlines
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule
- Track & Field, Cross Country at Maroon & White Invitational, Starkville, MS, All-Day
Track & Field, Cross Country at LSU Invitational, Outdoor Track & Field, Baton Rouge, La., All-Day
- Baseball at South Carolina, Columbia, S.C. 11 a.m. CT, SEC Network
Crimson Tide Results
- Baseball: South Carolina 2, Alabama 1
Did you see?
- Filip Planinsek was named the SEC Men's Tennis Freshman of the Year
Countdown to the Crimson Tide's Season Opener:
126 days
On This Date in Crimson Tide History
April 30, 1985: Emanuel King was selected in the first round of the NFL draft by the Cincinnati Bengals.
April 30, 1988: Robert Lester was born in Foley, Ala.
April 30, 2012: Billy Neighbors died in Huntsville, Ala.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day
"Don't talk too much or too soon." – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant