Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 7, 2020

• Tua Tagovailoa posted what can only be described as a hype video:

• Jedrick Wills Jr. was asked about what it was like to block for two of the top quarterbacks in the draft:

• Maybe it’s just us, but it looks like wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III have thickened up a little.

• Who had the craziest dunk you’ve ever seen? DeMarcus Cousins was asked that question while playing in the NBA 2K Players Tournament. His response, “Julio Jones.”

• Florida SouthWestern State's Keon Ellis, who just committed to Alabama, was named a second-team NJCAA All-American. He averaged 18.1 points per game for the 29-2 Buccaneers, who finished the season ranked No. 1 in the NJCAA.

• Another basketball player to keep an eye on, especially since he used to be a high school teammate of Jahvon Quinerly at Hudson Catholic in New Jersey.

• Here’s something else for Alabama basketball fans:

• Kirk McNair of BamaOnline reported that Dr. Robert Ramoska, an All-American distance swimmer for Alabama in 1981-82, has tested positive novel coronavirus and is now hospitalized in Chicago. We hope for a speedy recovery.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

151 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

April 7, 1930: Hank Crisp, a 32-year-old assistant coach was named athletic director, effective when Wallace Wade assumed his duties at Duke during the 1931 calendar year.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“Willie Wyatt is a walking nightmare for centers.” — Coach Bill Curry talking about his nose guard in 1989.

