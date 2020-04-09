Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 9, 2020

Today is … National Former Prisoner of War Recognition Day.

BamaCentral Daily Video

Did you notice?

• The NFL announced it will have a "Draft-A-Thon" as part of the broadcasts on ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and NFL Network on April 23-25, to raise money for the American Red Cross, CDC Foundation's All of Us, Feeding America's COVID-19 Response Fund, Meals on Wheels COVID-19 Response Fund, the Salvation Army and the United Way's COVID-19 Community Response and Recovery Fund.

• Former Alabama player Roman Harper was asked on the Pat McAfee Show where he thought Tua Tagovailoa would end up. He said the Dolphins, Chargers or the Patriots “because I always think they’re up to something that no one ever knows about.”

• A total of 22 Alabama swimmers and divers earned a combined 57 All-America honors, the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) announced on Wednesday, including 11 men and 11 women.

Women: 11 All-Americans/29 honors

Rhyan White (5) - 100 backstroke, 200 backstroke, 100 butterfly, 400 freestyle relay, 400 medley relay

Flora Molnar (5) - 100 freestyle, 100 butterfly, 200 freestyle relay, 400 freestyle relay, 400 medley relay

Morgan Scott (5) - 50 freestyle, 200 freestyle, 200 freestyle relay, 400 freestyle relay, 400 medley relay

Kalia Antoniou (4) - 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle, 200 freestyle relay, 400 freestyle relay

Kensey McMahon (2) - 500 freestyle, 1650 freestyle

Kaila Wong (2) - 100 breaststroke, 400 medley relay

Alexis Preski (2) - 500 freestyle, 400 individual medley

Morgan Liberto (1) - 200 backstroke

Tanesha Lucoe (1) - platform diving

Allie Surrency (1) - 50 freestyle

Julia Wolf (1) - 200 freestyle relay

Men: 11 All-Americans/28 honors

Zane Waddell (6) - 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle, 100 backstroke, 200 freestyle relay, 400 freestyle relay, 400 medley relay

Tyler Sesvold (6) - 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle, 100 butterfly, 200 freestyle relay, 400 freestyle relay, 400 medley relay

Jonathan Berneburg (3) - 200 freestyle relay, 400 freestyle relay, 400 medley relay

Liam Bell (3) - 100 breaststroke, 200 breaststroke, 400 medley relay

Sam DiSette (2) - 50 freestyle, 200 freestyle relay

Kevin Li (2) - 1-meter diving, 3-meter diving

Derek Maas (2) - 100 breaststroke, 200 breaststroke

Nico Hernandez-Tome (1) - 1650 freestyle

Matt Menke (1) - 100 backstroke

Nicholas Perera (1) - 400 individual medley

Colton Stogner (1) - 400 freestyle relay

• The swimming team also picked up a commitment from Australian Charlie Hawke.

• Justin Thomas sat down and talked to the Golf Channel about what it might be like to play without fans on the course.

• Lee Hunter, a 2021 defensive tackle who is committed to Auburn, told AL.com that Alabama is “blowing me up” in trying to get him to flip. The 6-foot-5, 292-pound Blount standout talked to both Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban and defensive line coach Freddie Roach on Wednesday afternoon.

• The Dallas Cowboys released part of their interview with Raekwon Davis:

• Tuscaloosa has cancelled all events in the city through May 31.

• We all have to make sacrifices ...

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

149 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

April 9, 1988: A crowd of 51,117 turned out for the annual Crimson-White game, held this year at Birmingham's Legion Field due to construction at Bryant-Denny. Quarterback Vince Sutton was chosen as MVP as the White won 28-16.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“I played sports for 60 years, and I think I’m expert at it, I know people and I know ability. Coaches are like athletes, and there are very few like in baseball who can run, can throw, can hit. Some can hit, some can’t throw or do different things. It’s the same with coaches, there are some who are the elite, the Mickey Mantles, there’s levels. … Saban’s he’s phenomenal. He’s that top echelon.” – Former Alabama basketball and baseball star Jack Kubiszyn (1956-58)

We’ll leave you with this …