Crimson Tide Roll Call: August 28, 2021

Crimson Tide results

Soccer: Alabama 3, Lamar 1

Volleyball: Alabama over Austin Peay 3-1, Alabama over Marshall 3-1

Crimson Tide schedule

Volleyball at Marshall Invitational vs. Miami (OH), 9 a.m.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2021 opener:

7 days

Crimson Tide Trivia Challenge

The D1 college football season kicks off today with Nebraska at Illinois at noon. Alabama and Nebraska are two of the winningest programs in college football history. When is the last time the Crimson Tide and the Cornhuskers met on the football field?

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

August 28, 1968: Paul W. “Bear” Bryant received 1½ votes for the presidential nomination at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. Clemson head coach and former Alabama player Frank Howard quipped that he was surprised Bryant didn’t get more votes and said he'd be a vice-presidential candidate on a Bryant ticket. – Bryant Museum

August 28, 1999: Former Alabama linebacker Derrick Thomas appeared on the cover of TV Guide's NFL Preview for the 1999 season.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“At Alabama one morning at seven, I placed a call from my office to Shug Jordan or somebody at Auburn, and the girl said nobody was in yet. I said. ‘Honey, what’s wrong with you people over there? Don’t y’all take football seriously?” – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

