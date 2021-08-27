Alabama High School Football Scores: Week 2

Scores from the first full weekend of high school football in the state of Alabama for the 2021 season

State football scores from the Alabama Sports Writers Association, which conducts the weekly rankings:

Thursday's scores

(Scores will be updated)

B.B. Comer 40, Childersburg 0

Brooks 34, Sheffield 6

Chilton Co. 40, Jemison 7

Colbert Heights 29, Decatur Heritage 27Fairfield 32, Center Point 14

Foley 20, Murphy 0

Hartselle 42, Jemison-Huntsville 0

Jackson 40, Clarke Co. 20

Lowndes Aca. 56, Meadowview 8

Millry 60, Washington Co. 6

Providence Chr. 49, Northside Methodist 30

Southern Prep 40, Springwood 16

Southside-Gadsden 31, Hokes Bluff 0

Sparta 30, Monroe Aca. 20

Spring Garden 40, Cedar Bluff 0

St. Michael 49, McIntosh 0

Straughn 38, Red Level 2

Valiant Cross 18, Macon-East 17

West Limestone 55, Clements 28

There's a full slate of games scheduled for Friday night, including 175 after 20 were played on Thursday evening.

Note: Cornerstone-Columbiana at Banks Academy was originally listed as being a Thursday night game, but is now scheduled to be played Friday evening.

Forfeits/Cancelations

Pike Liberal Arts beat Crenshaw Chr., forfeit

Chambers Aca. beat Abbeville Chr., forfeit

New Hope beat Columbia, forfeit

Sylacauga beat Lincoln, forfeit

Russell Co. beat Barbour Co., forfeit

Good Hope at West Point, canceled

Brantley at Luverne, canceled

Out of association (7)

Springwood at Southern Prep, Thursday

Autauga Aca. at Chiles (Fla.)

Flomaton hosts Northview (Fla.)

Hoover hosts Alpharetta (Ga.)

North Sand Mountain hosts Dade Co. (Ga.)

Smiths Station hosts Columbus (Ga.)

Snook at Rocky Bayou Chr. (Fla.)

ASWA 2021 High School Football Rankings, Week 2

Alabama High School Football Scores: Week 1