Crimson Tide Roll Call: Feb. 20, 2020

Today is … National Love Your Pet Day

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

• Swimming and diving: SEC Championships, at Auburn, SEC Network+, Live Results

• Women’s basketball: Florida at Alabama, 7 p.m., SEC Network+, Live Video, Live Audio, Live Stats

Crimson Tide results

• Baseball: Alabama 10, Alabama State 3

• Men’s basketball: Texas A & M 74, Alabama 68

BamaCentral Daily Video

Did you notice?

• Alabama swimming and diving had another good day at the SEC Championships, defending its men’s 200 freestyle relay and 50 freestyle titles and broke four school records. Junior Tyler Sesvold, senior Zane Waddell, sophomore Jonathan Berneburg and junior Sam DiSette combined to open the night by winning Alabama’s fourth 200 freestyle title in the past six years and third in a row with a time 1:16.00. Waddell closed the night by winning the men’s 50 freestyle with a career-best 19.07, giving Alabama its second-consecutive title in the event.

• Someone started a rumor on social media that former Alabama wide receiver Amari Cooper had been shot, but both he and the Dallas Police Department

• BuffStampede.com’s Adam Munsterteiger reported that Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian interviewed for Colorado's head coaching opening. CBSSports.com reported he could be the front-runner for the job, per a source. Sarkisian was 46-35 as a head coach with Washington and Southern California.

• So what did you do today?

• Former Alabama center Carl Engstrom still playing …

• Alabama gymnastics announced that Griffin James underwent successful surgery to repair an Achilles injury that occurred last Friday during the Crimson Tide's meet against Arkansas. Th injury ended the sophomore's season.

• If you’ve been wondering what Dicky Pride has been up to:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

198 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

February 20, 1942: Arthur "Tarzan" White, an All-American for the Crimson Tide from 1934-36 who went to play in the NFL for the New York Giants, used a sleeper hold to defeat villain Mike Chacoma (no, he was not from Auburn) during White's first local pro wrestling appearance. Chacoma, known as the "Oklahoma Meanie," wanted a rematch with White, who, for the record, earned his Ph.D. from Columbia and earned Phi Beta Kappa honors at Alabama.

February 20, 1996: Lester Cotton Sr. was born in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"I was determined to block that field goal. There was no way I was going to let Alabama lose." – safety Stacy Harrison after blocking a field goal in the Tide's 9-6 win over Tennessee in 1990.

We’ll leave you with this …