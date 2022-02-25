Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: February 25, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is... National Clam Chowder Day

BamaCentral Headlines

Read More

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

  • Men's Tennis vs Blue Gray National Tennis Classic, Montgomery, Ala.
  • Women's Tennis vs Blue Gray National Classic, Montgomery, Ala.
  • Track & Field, Cross Country at SEC Indoor Championships, College Station, Texas, All-Day
  • Softball vs Nicholls, Mardi Gras Mambo, Youngsville, La., 2 p.m. CT, 97.5 FM
  • Softball vs Southeastern Louisiana, Mardi Gras Mambo, Youngsville, La., 4 p.m. CT, 97.5 FM
  • Gymnastics vs Missouri, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 5 p.m. CT, SEC Network
  • Baseball at Texas, Austin, Texas, 7 p.m.

Crimson Tide Results

  • Softball: No. 2 Alabama 9, No. 20 Louisiana 1
  • Women's Basketball: No. 8 LSU 58, Alabama 50

Did you see?

Hannah Barber at LSU
Brittany Davis at LSU
Allie Craig Cruce at LSU
Kristy Curry at LSU

Did you notice?

  • Alabama baseball arrived in Austin for a weekend series with the No. 1 team in the country. 

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's Season Opener:

190 days

On This Date in Crimson Tide History

February 25, 1938: Alabama's football schedule for the upcoming fall was released by head coach Frank Thomas. The Crimson Tide would travel to Los Angeles on September 24 to meet perennial West Coast power Southern California in the first ever matchup of the two national powers.

February 25, 2018: For the first time in 46 years, Alabama won the SEC men's indoor track and field championship. … It’s also the anniversary of SMU being issued the death penalty and the birthday of announcer Todd Blackledge (1961).

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

"To see the turnaround under Nick Saban after that first year where he kind of took his lumps, the consistency that they have had since his second year is staggering. I believe what Nick Saban has done over the course of the last nine seasons is the finest display of coaching in college football that we've ever seen. — Todd Blackledge in 2016

We'll leave you with this...

Alabama track's Bobby Colantonio Jr.
