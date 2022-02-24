Skip to main content

Crimson Tikes Guts and Glory: Feudin' Bryants

A Tradition Remembered: A different way of looking at legendary college football coach Paul W. “Bear” Bryant through the eyes of Anthony Sisco.

Let's Play The Feud! — Richard Dawson

Crimson Tikes Guts and Glory: Feudin' Bryants

Guts & Glory, A Portrait of Bear Bryant has been a thoroughly enjoyable experience. I go into all the inspiration that led me to scale this wall, which I’ve put in as an epilogue for those who just can’t get enough 'Bama and want to hear one man’s antidotal brush with the legend.

The rest of the story comes from the coach’s own words in his autobiography, Bear, The hard life and good times of Alabama’s Coach Bryant, co-written with John Underwood; multiple Youtube videos from former players and coaches and a vast amount of books, articles, memories, etc. written by a chorus bigger than the Mormon Tabernacle Choir of those that have an on-going fascination of this icon of American lore.

Read More

Coach Nick Saban’s historic run at Alabama has begun to put a coat of paint over the Bear era and many of the younger generations aren’t aware of the foundation and winning tradition that Coach Bryant laid, which helped bring Saban to Alabama and made possible all that he has accomplished.

So, while there’s a few of us still around who have been so lucky as to live through the Bryant and now Saban eras, it seemed like a good time to put out a little illustrated history in story form. Bouncing off of my current cartoon strip on BamaCentral, Crimson Tikes ~ The Tradition Rolls On, I merge the past with the present and present, The Tradition Remembered.

However, I must warn you, Bear is the vestige of times that were not politically correct. Even Underwood stated that after spending hundreds of hours in conversation with the man, mostly in search of his viewpoint for Sports Illustrated, he found Coach Bryant’s candor, “from the beginning…to be remarkable. And unsettling.” He went on to exclaim that “More remarkable was his frankness in explaining himself. In that he left nothing unsaid. His ability to recall conversations, incidents, names, places, dates, yard lines, etc, was – and is – uncanny.”

With that, I bid you the faint echo of a Mad magazine-like approach to the Bear Bryant era and a portrait of the man.

Guts & Glory, A Portrait of Bear Bryant will appear three times a week on BamaCentral, on Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays. A series compilation also appears in our history section for premium subscribers.

Previously on Crimson Tikes Guts and Glory

Crimson Tikes Guts and Glory: Bear Looking to Heaven
Crimson Tikes Guts and Glory: A Cat and a Sermon
Crimson Tikes Guts and Glory: More Whoopins and Such
Crimson Tikes Guts and Glory: Bear Praying
Crimson Tikes Guts and Glory: The Man Who Changed My Life

Crimson Tikes Guts and Glory: A Portrait of Bear Bryant
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes Guts and Glory: Feudin' Bryants

By Anthony Sisco
54 seconds ago
Nick Saban
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: February 24, 2022

By Tony Tsoukalas
6 hours ago
022322_MBA_JarvisJi_ASU_JH8596
All Things Bama

Alabama Baseball Overpowers Alabama State, 9-2

By Joey Blackwell
13 hours ago
RS_41775
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: Jahvon Quinerly Responds to Nate Oats' Challenge

By Blake Byler
15 hours ago
Jim Jarvis, Xavier Series 2022
All Things Bama

Live Updates: Alabama Baseball vs Alabama State

By Joey Blackwell
16 hours ago
RS_42168
All Things Bama

Crimson Corner: Alabama Basketball Bracketology - February 23, 2022

By Joey Blackwell
18 hours ago
Member Exclusive
Brandon-Miller.jfif
All Things Bama

Three Alabama Signees Named Finalists for 2022 SI All-American Basketball Team

By Tony Tsoukalas
18 hours ago
USATSI_15551860
All Things Bama

How to Watch: Alabama Basketball vs. South Carolina

By Tony Tsoukalas
19 hours ago