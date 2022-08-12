Crimson Tide Roll Call: Friday, August 12, 2022

Today is... National Middle Child Day

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Men's Basketball: Alabama vs. Chinese National Team; 12:30 p.m. CT; Paris, France

Crimson Tide Results

Men's Basketball: Alabama 120, Lithuania 61

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2022 opener

22 days

Did You Notice?

Broadcaster Maria Taylor was the latest guest speaker for the Crimson Tide's fall camp.

New Orleans Pelicans' forward Herb Jones spent time out at the Saints' camp.

Courtisde with Cottrell was back for the second edition, this time after Alabama basketball's wins over Lithuania.

August 12, 1964: Pooley Hubert, who played quarterback, halfback and fullback during his Alabama career from 1922-25, earning All-American honors and helping the Tide to a national title in '25, was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame. – Bryant Museum

August 12, 1994: Ryan Anderson was born in Daphne, Ala.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“Have a plan, not only for the day, but for the week and the month and the year and ten years from now. Anticipate. Plan. Anticipate every situation that could arise. Don’t think second by second what needs to be done. Have a plan. Follow the plan and you’ll be surprised how successful you can be. Most people don’t plan. That’s why it’s so easy to beat most folks.” – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

