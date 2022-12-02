Crimson Tide Roll Call: Friday, December 2, 2022
Today is... National Fritters Day
Check out and subscribe for free to:
There's also the BamaCentral Forums.
Follow us on Facebook: @AlabamaonSI and Instagram at bamacentralsi
Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule
NCAA Women's Soccer College Cup in Cary, NC:
Alabama vs. UCLA; 7:30 p.m. CT; Watch; Live Stats
Read More
Crimson Tide Results
No games played.
Did you notice?
- Jalen Hurts was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance against the Green Bay Packers last Sunday night.
Jalen Hurts
- Justin Thomas shot an opening round of 72, even-par at the Hero World Challenge. Played in the Bahamas, the Hero World Challenge is a prestigious event hosted by Tiger Woods and has only 20 players in the field.
On this Day in Crimson Tide History...
December 2, 1967: After torrential rains left Legion Field as a virtual quagmire, Alabama and Auburn had a defensive showdown in the Iron Bowl. With the Tigers leading 3-0 with 11:49 left in the fourth quarter, Kenny Stabler ran through the mud 47 yards for a game-winning touchdown in a 7-3 Iron Bowl battle. – Bryant Museum
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“Coach Bryant always taught us we were special and never to accept being ordinary. I think that is one thing that has sustained Alabama through the years. Players with ordinary ability feeling somehow, someway they would find it within themselves to make a play to help Alabama win a football game. There is no way to describe the pride an Alabama player feels in himself and the tradition of the school.” — Kenny Stabler
We'll leave you with this...
See Also:
12-Team Playoff will Add New Dimension, Venue Selection: Just a Minute
Breaking: College Football Playoff to Expand to 12 Teams Beginning in 2024
Multiple Alabama Players Enter NCAA Transfer Portal
Ready to come see your favorite Crimson Tide players? Check out SI Tickets.