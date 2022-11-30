Multiple Alabama Players Enter NCAA Transfer Portal

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama wide receivers Traeshon Holden and Christian Leary announced on Wednesday that they intend to enter the NCAA transfer portal.

Holden made his announcement via social media:

"To the Alabama Family, I would like to thank coach Saban and the entire Alabama coaching staff for everything that you have done for me while I was a student-athlete here," Holden's post reads. "Having said that, I would to announce that I will be entering the transfer portal effective immediately."

Holden hails from Kissimmee, Fla., but attended Narbonne High School in California. There, he was ranked at the No. 22 player on the 247Sports Composite.

Over the course of his career at Alabama, Holden played in 29 games, making 46 receptions for 570 yards and seven touchdowns. In the 2022 season, he participated in 10 games, where he made 25 receptions for 331 yards and six scores.

In the Iron Bowl last Saturday, Holden made one reception: a 27-yard touchdown.

Leary, like Holden, also made his announcement on social media:

"I want to thank The University of Alabama and the coaching staff for an unforgettable 2 years," Leary's post reads. "Thank you for the opportunity and the knowledge I have gained throughout that time, in saying that I will be entering the transfer portal."

Leary, who hails from Orlando, came to Alabama as a consensus four-star prospect and the No. 68 overall recruit in the 2021 class according to the 247Sports Composite. This season, he appeared in 10 of 12 games and recorded one catch for six yards in the Crimson Tide's season opener against Utah State.

The vast majority of Leary's work came on special teams. Most recently against Austin Peay, Leary recorded one tackle on kickoff coverage for Alabama.

During his freshman season of 2021, multiple injuries to Alabama's running backs lead to Leary filling in at the position. In total, Leary ran the ball three times for 22 yards against Mexico State and recorded an 11-yard receiving touchdown against Arkansas the next week.

Alongside Leary and Holden's announcements on Wednesday, it was also learned that Crimson Tide redshirt-junior offensive lineman Tanner Bowles would also be entering the portal. As a reserve offensive lineman, Bowles played in all 12 of Alabama's games this season.

Leary, Holden and Bowles are the sixth, seventh and eighth Crimson Tide players to enter the transfer portal and make it six players to have entered over the past two weeks. Earlier this week, offensive lineman Damieon George also entered the portal.

The four players this week join running back Trey Sanders, defensive back Khyree Jackson, punter/placekicker Jack Martin and defensive lineman Braylen Ingraham.