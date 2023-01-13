Crimson Tide Roll Call: Friday, January 13, 2023

Today is... National Rubber Ducky Day

Today' Crimson Tide Schedule:

Gymnastics: Alabama at Arkansas; 7:30 p.m. CT; Fayetteville, AR

Crimson Tide Results:

Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2023 Season Opener:

232 days

Did you Notice?

Reyna Reyes, Riley Tanner, and Riley Mattingly Parker were all selected in the NWSL Draft on Thursday night. Reyes was taken by the Portland Thorns with the 5th overall pick.

Three former Crimson Tide football players were selected on the inaugural NFL Players' All-Pro Team: Josh Jacobs, Patrick Surtain, and Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Keon Ellis scored his first NBA basket for the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night.

On This Day in Alabama History

January 13, 1923: Wallace Wade was introduced as Alabama's new football coach by President George Denny and Wade's former employer, Vanderbilt head coach Dan McGugin. At the ceremony, the freshman football team, represented by manager Bob Ervin, presented line coach Hank Crisp with a gold watch, a special memento of appreciation. Coach Crisp showed his appreciation by telling the freshmen spring football will begin January 22. – Bryant Museum

January 13, 1974: The Atlanta Touchdown Club announced quarterback Gary Rutledge and offensive guard Buddy Brown had been selected as the SEC's back and lineman of the year for the 1973 season.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

“What I try to do is get the very best out of every boy who becomes a member of the Crimson Tide team. I try to impress upon boys that I am fair and square with them; I never try to appeal to their sentiment, I never ask a boy to try to win a game for my sake, but on the other hand put him on his mettle to do his level best, and failing he feels the discomfort of not having done his duty, measuring up to the best that is in him. A coach gets or fails to get results on account of his ability to handle boys; he must inspire them with confidence and enthusiasm, which is far more important than his technical training.” – Wallace Wade, quote in a 1927 column in the Birmingham News-Age Herald.

We'll leave you with this...