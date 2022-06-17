Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Friday, June 17, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide

Today is... National Mascot Day

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2022 opener

78 days

Did You Notice?

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

June 17, 1986: Head coach and athletic director Ray Perkins announced that Alabama will move its game with Vanderbilt to Sept. 6 from Sept. 27 to accommodate WTBS.

June 17, 1994: Amari Cooper was born in Miami.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Amari Cooper
Amari Cooper
Alabama wide receiver Amari Cooper

June 17, 2015: John David Crow, the only player to win the Heisman Trophy for Paul “Bear” Bryant and a former Alabama assistant coach, died in College Station, Texas. He was 79.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“I was always taught to be hungry and humble.” — Amari Cooper

We’ll leave you with this …

Crimson Tikes: Shibboleths
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: Shibboleths

By Anthony Sisco8 hours ago
Texas A&M wide receiver Ainias Smith (0) catches a touchdown pass after beating Alabama defensive back Brian Branch (14) at Kyle Field.
All Things Bama

BamaCentral 22 for '22: Who is the Best Player Alabama will Face this Season?

By Katie Windham11 hours ago
Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Emil Ekiyor Jr. (55) against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.
All Things Bama

Alabama's OL Looking to Prove Critics Wrong This Season

By Tony Tsoukalas14 hours ago
Oklahoma's Elijah Harkless (24) tries to get past Alabama's Jahvon Quinerly (13) during a basketball game at Lloyd Noble Center.
All Things Bama

Alabama's Opponent Announced for Big 12/SEC Challenge

By Katie Windham14 hours ago
The City of Tuscaloosa honors the life of Meridian Police Officer Kennis Croom, a Tuscaloosa native, who was killed in the line of duty by illuminating the parking facility and the City Hall with blue lights.
All Things Bama

Just A Minute: Please Take a Moment in Remembrance of Kennis Croom

By Christopher Walsh16 hours ago
Mel Allen, who was hired by CBS in 1937
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Thursday, June 16, 2022

By Joey BlackwellJun 16, 2022
Coleman Coliseum filled to capacity
All Things Bama

University of Alabama, City of Tuscaloosa Announce Compromise Regarding Alcohol Service Fee

By Joey BlackwellJun 15, 2022
Lexi Kilfoyl at Alabama
All Things Bama

BamaCentral Three-and-Out: Transfer Portal Heating up in College Baseball, Softball

By Katie WindhamJun 15, 2022