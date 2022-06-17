Crimson Tide Roll Call: Friday, June 17, 2022
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
June 17, 1986: Head coach and athletic director Ray Perkins announced that Alabama will move its game with Vanderbilt to Sept. 6 from Sept. 27 to accommodate WTBS.
June 17, 1994: Amari Cooper was born in Miami.
June 17, 2015: John David Crow, the only player to win the Heisman Trophy for Paul “Bear” Bryant and a former Alabama assistant coach, died in College Station, Texas. He was 79.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“I was always taught to be hungry and humble.” — Amari Cooper