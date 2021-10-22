    • October 22, 2021
    Publish date:

    Crimson Tide Roll Call: Friday, October 22, 2021

    Your daily briefing on what’s going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings.
    Today is.... National Nut Day

    BamaCentral Headlines

    Today's Crimson Tide Schedule 

    • Swimming & Diving vs Birmingham-Southern, Birmingham, Ala. (Bham Crossplex), 3 pm CT
    • Men's and Women's Basketball Tide Tipoff at Foster Auditorium, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 7:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network+

    Crimson Tide Results

    Soccer: Alabama 2, Kentucky 1 OT

    Did you notice?

    • The 1971 SEC Championship football team will be honored at this weekend's game against Tennessee. 
    • Alabama gymnastics received a verbal commitment from 2023 gymnast Jamison Sears
    • TV times and networks were announced for Alabama basketball

    Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2021 basketball season opener:

    18 days

    On this date in Crimson Tide history:

    October 22, 1988: In describing the action to a CBS audience, commentator Brent Musburger calls Derrick Thomas' performance the best defensive effort he had ever seen. In Alabama's 8-3 win over Penn State, Thomas registered three quarterback sacks, including one for a safety, batted down one pass, and was credited with eight quarterback hurries. – Bryant Museum 

    Crimson Tide quote of the day:

    “Never give up. Reach down inside and you’ll find something left.” – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant 

    We'll leave you with this:

    Jonathan Allen, Dalvin Tomlinson, Texas A&M game program, Oct. 22, 2016
