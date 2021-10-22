Publish date:
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Friday, October 22, 2021
Your daily briefing on what’s going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings.
Today is.... National Nut Day
BamaCentral Headlines
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule
- Swimming & Diving vs Birmingham-Southern, Birmingham, Ala. (Bham Crossplex), 3 pm CT
- Men's and Women's Basketball Tide Tipoff at Foster Auditorium, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 7:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network+
Crimson Tide Results
Soccer: Alabama 2, Kentucky 1 OT
Did you notice?
- The 1971 SEC Championship football team will be honored at this weekend's game against Tennessee.
- Alabama gymnastics received a verbal commitment from 2023 gymnast Jamison Sears
- TV times and networks were announced for Alabama basketball
Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2021 basketball season opener:
18 days
On this date in Crimson Tide history:
October 22, 1988: In describing the action to a CBS audience, commentator Brent Musburger calls Derrick Thomas' performance the best defensive effort he had ever seen. In Alabama's 8-3 win over Penn State, Thomas registered three quarterback sacks, including one for a safety, batted down one pass, and was credited with eight quarterback hurries. – Bryant Museum
Crimson Tide quote of the day:
“Never give up. Reach down inside and you’ll find something left.” – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant