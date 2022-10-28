Crimson Tide Roll Call: Friday, October 28, 2022

Today is... National Chocolate Day

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Women's Golf: Landfall Traditional in Wilmington, NC.

Cross Country: SEC Championships in Oxford, Miss.

Women's Tennis: Roberta Alison Fall Classic in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Crimson Tide Results

Soccer: No. 3 Alabama 1, Auburn 0

Riley Tanner scored on a header in the 86th minute to give Alabama a 1-0 victory in the Iron Bowl and a perfect 10-0 record in SEC play. The Crimson Tide had already secured the title of SEC regular season champions but will now head into the SEC Tournament still undefeated against the conference.

Did You Notice?

Nate Oats told reporters that Charles Bediako is out one to two weeks with an injury and Nimari Burnett will play limited minutes in Alabama's charity exhibition game against Southern Illinois

Alabama alum Robby Shelton is one shot back of the lead after the first round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. He shot an 8-under 63 to open the tournament.

The Alabama soccer team became the third SEC team to go undefeated in the conference joining Florida and South Carolina.

October 28, 1987: Javier Arenas was born in Tampa, Fla.

October 28, 1989: Big Thomas Rayam blocked Ray Tarasi's field-goal attempt with :13 remaining to give Alabama a 17-16 win over Penn State at University Park. The Lions were inches away from the goal line when Joe Paterno opted to go with what appeared to be a cinch field goal. The victory became known in Alabama football folklore as "Desperation Block." – Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

“To play the defense that he runs you've got to have studs. The defense before was good, but they weren't built for the defense he runs. You give him time and they're going to be studs.” – Former Alabama player Jarret Johnson in 2008.

Nate Oats: Charles Bediako Out 1-2 Weeks, Nimari Burnett Limited