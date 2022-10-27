Growing Hype for Alabama at LSU Evident In Rising Ticket Prices

Even though the game is still more than a week away, interest in the Alabama Crimson Tide game at LSU on Nov. 5 is beginning to build

Having Alabama and Nick Saban in town for a night game makes an intense atmosphere all but a given, and ESPN grabbed the opportunity show the game.

Although the winning team won't clinch the SEC West, it won't be far off.

No. 15 Ole Miss is still in the mix with one loss, but it came to the Tigers last week in Baton Rouge, 45-20. Lane Kiffin's team will also host the Crimson Tide on Nov. 12.

LSU and Alabama both took an "L" to Tennessee for its lone conference setback this season. The Tigers lost at home on Oct. 8, 40-13. After Alabama, they only have to face Arkansas and Texas A&M to wrap up league play.

So even though it isn't the division championship, the game will be hyped as essentially being so on the heels of No. 3 Tennessee at No. 1 Georgia earlier in the day. The Bulldogs face Florida this weekend, while the Volunteers square off against Kentucky. Should they both win their meeting will all but decide the SEC East.

The good news for anyone thinking about making the trip to see Alabama at LSU, as of Thursday night SI Tickets had seats available in the upper deck at Tiger Stadium for as low as $151 each.

The cheapest seat in the area behind the visitor's bench were going for $254 and up.

On the upper end there were two blocks of front-row seats near where Alabama comes out of the locker room with an asking price of approximately $1,500 each.

A 25-person suite in the southeast corner had an asking price of $47,932.

Meanwhile, the LSU fans base has started to rally as demonstrated by its postseason reservations.

The feature on SI Tickets gives buyers a year-round chance to secure seating for less than the normal price.

Buyers pick an amount he or she would pay to reserve tickets should their team makes the postseason. The market price changes throughout the season based on how likely a team to make the game. The resale market allows one the option to see a reservation on SI Tickets for a profit.

Here's the same example as last week: Say you want to see Alabama play in the semifinal Fiesta Bowl should it make the College Football Playoff and get sent out west. You reserve two seats for the game if Alabama's playing in it, in the upper deck of the stadium for $34 each today.

If the Crimson Tide goes on and makes the playoff and heads to Arizona, you can purchase the tickets for $50 each (there's a 48 hour-window to make a final decision). You end up paying $84 for each seat, when they would have cost more than $200 each the week of the game.

That's a bit of an oversimplification, but you get the idea.

Alabama's reservation price for the SEC Championship Game is $328 this week, up from $279 last week, and $268 at the start of the season. It's an increase of 22.39 percent following the win over Mississippi State.

LSU's reservations went 198.37 percent last week, and are up 400 percent from the start of the season. Fans are only putting down $50, but that's significantly up from $10 when the 2022 season kicked off eight weeks ago.

