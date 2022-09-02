Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Friday, September 2, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is... World Coconut Day

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Volleyball: at Flo Hyman Collegiate Cup; Houston, Texas- vs. Oregon State- 1 pm / vs. Houston- 7:30 pm 

Thursday's Crimson Tide Results 

Cross Country: Both the men and women's teams took first place at the Lion Opener, their first race of the season. 

Soccer: Alabama 3, No. 6 BYU 2

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's Season Opener 

ONE day.

Did you Notice?

  • Former Alabama basketball standout Collin Sexton was traded to the Utah Jazz in a mega-deal in which the Cleveland Cavaliers received Donovan Mitchell. Sexton signed a four-year, $72 million contract with the Jazz to make the deal happen.
  • The Alabama soccer team upset No. 6 BYU, 3-2, on the road in Provo, Ut.
  • Alabama's cross country teams won the Lion Opener in Florence, Ala. “The Alabama women tallied 18 points to win the meet, led by Macy Schelp, who picked up the individual title after running a 14:07.36 over the 4,000-meter course. Will Pinson led the men to 22 points and the win after taking second in the individual race with a 15:10.09 over the 5-kilometer course.”
  • Bryant-Denny Stadium staff members pitched in and helped fix an issue in one of the upper decks in preparation for the Crimson Tide's opening game against Utah State.

On This Date in Crimson Tide History 

September 2, 1978: In its earliest kickoff date yet, Alabama, behind the Redwood Forest defense, dominated Nebraska 20-3 at Legion Field. Quarterback Jeff Rutledge was picked as the ABC Player of the Game.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day 

“Proper conditioning is that fleeting moment between getting ready and going stale.” – Frank Thomas

We'll Leave You With This...

