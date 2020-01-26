Crimson Tide Roll Call: Jan. 26, 2020

Today is … National Peanut Brittle Day

Former Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts was 6-for-13 for 58 yards and one touchdown, but the North still beat the South in the Senior Bowl, 34-17. Linebackers Anfernee Jennings and Terrell Lewis also played for the South, along with safety Jared Mayden.

Alabama women's tennis has yet to drop a point this season and moved to 4-0 on the year with two wins on Saturday. The Crimson Tide took on Indiana first then proceeded to defeat Lipscomb. With Alabama blanking both teams 4-0, the team now continues its busy schedule and will aim to stay undefeated as it travels to face San Diego State on Friday.

Check out sophomore Jenie Givens for Alabama gymnastics perform a near-perfect routine on the uneven bars at the Metroplex Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas. The Crimson Tide ultimate finished second out of the four teams competing, with No. 1 Oklahoma winning the competition. For complete coverage, click here.

The Alabama men's wheelchair basketball team defeated Auburn for the second time this month and the third time this season, winning 65-61 Saturday afternoon. The Crimson Tide still have one more game against the Tigers on March 7 where the team will go for the season sweep.

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

January 26, 1983: Paul W. “Bear” Bryant passed away at Druid City Hospital in Tuscaloosa at the age of 69. Bryant had entered the hospital the previous evening after complaining of chest pains while visiting long-time friend Jimmy Hinton.

January 26, 1994: Kenyan Drake was born in Powder Springs, Ga.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"He literally coached himself to death. He was our greatest coach."

— Woody Hayes

