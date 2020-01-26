Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Jan. 26, 2020

Joey Blackwell

Today is … National Peanut Brittle Day

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

Crimson Tide results

BamaCentral Daily Video

Did you notice?

  • Former Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts was 6-for-13 for 58 yards and one touchdown, but the North still beat the South in the Senior Bowl, 34-17. Linebackers Anfernee Jennings and Terrell Lewis also played for the South, along with safety Jared Mayden. 
  • Alabama women's tennis has yet to drop a point this season and moved to 4-0 on the year with two wins on Saturday. The Crimson Tide took on Indiana first then proceeded to defeat Lipscomb. With Alabama blanking both teams 4-0, the team now continues its busy schedule and will aim to stay undefeated as it travels to face San Diego State on Friday.
012520_WTN_TeixidoAr_Indiana_TS0340
Alabama Athletics
  • Check out sophomore Jenie Givens for Alabama gymnastics perform a near-perfect routine on the uneven bars at the Metroplex Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas. The Crimson Tide ultimate finished second out of the four teams competing, with No. 1 Oklahoma winning the competition. For complete coverage, click here.
  • The Alabama men's wheelchair basketball team defeated Auburn for the second time this month and the third time this season, winning 65-61 Saturday afternoon. The Crimson Tide still have one more game against the Tigers on March 7 where the team will go for the season sweep.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

223 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

January 26, 1983: Paul W. “Bear” Bryant passed away at Druid City Hospital in Tuscaloosa at the age of 69. Bryant had entered the hospital the previous evening after complaining of chest pains while visiting long-time friend Jimmy Hinton.

January 26, 1994: Kenyan Drake was born in Powder Springs, Ga. 

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"He literally coached himself to death. He was our greatest coach."

— Woody Hayes

We’ll leave you with this … 

Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Just A Minute: We're Adding a Cartoon?

Announcing the addition of "Crimson Tikes" to the BamaCentral lineup

Christopher Walsh

by

Rkey88

Live with the Tide: Alabama Basketball Hosts Kansas State in the Big 12/SEC Challenge

Follow along for live updates before, during, and after throughout today's contest

Tyler Martin

by

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Tikes: Jan. 24, 2020

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Christopher Walsh

by

Rkey88

Alabama Gymnastics ties second place at Metroplex Challenge with Season-Best on Bars

The Alabama Gymnastics Team Ties Second Place With a 196.575

Allie Wright

Kira Lewis Jr. Shines Against Kansas State and Former Team USA Coach Bruce Weber

The Huntsville, Ala. native dazzled against the Wildcats in the Crimson Tide's 77-74 victory

Tyler Martin

Alabama Basketball Fights Off Kansas State, 77-74

The Crimson Tide held off a Wildcats team to win its game in the Big 12/SEC Challenge

Joey Blackwell

Projecting Alabama's Depth Chart, Post-Draft Decisions: Defense

Crimson Tide has pieces in place to make major strides on both defense, special teams in 2020

Christopher Walsh

Recruiting Corner: Grad Transfer Tight End Visiting Alabama and Jamil Burroughs Shuts Down Recruitment

News and updates from the recruiting trail

Tyler Martin

by

John Garcia Jr

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Jan. 25, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Joey Blackwell

Alabama Women’s Basketball Falls to No. 15 Texas A&M in Final Minutes, 79-74

Junior Jasmine Walker led Alabama with 18 points in the 79-74 loss

Allie Wright