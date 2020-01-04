Crimson Tide Roll Call: Jan. 4, 2020

Today is … National Trivia Day

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

• Swimming and diving: Alabama at Tennessee Diving Invitational, all day

• Men’s basketball: Alabama at Florida, 5 p.m., CT, ESPN2, Live Video, Live Audio, Live Stats

Crimson Tide results

No games scheduled

BamaCentral Daily Video

Did you notice?

• Five-star Alabama quarterback signee Bryce Young was named the All-American Bowl Player of the Year. The game will be played Saturday at 1 p.m. CT (NBC).

• Even though he had another year left on his rookie contract, the Chicago Bears signed safety Eddie Jackson to a four-year contract extension worth $58.4 million. With the deal he became the highest-paid safety in the league.

• Former Alabama defensive backs Minkah Fitzpatrick and Marlon Humphrey were named first-team All-Pro selections by the Associated Press. Although Derrick Henry was the NFL’s rushing king he was a second-team pick along with Julio Jones.

• Justin Thomas shot 73 during the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii, but only slid to fifth place.

• Nice moment here …

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

January 4, 1926: The Alabama football team was welcomed back to Tuscaloosa by celebrating fans and scores of telegrams from all over the South after defeating Washington in the Rose Bowl, 20-19. Among the messages was one from Tennessee governor Austin Peay: "I join with the people of Tennessee in hearty congratulations on the great victory won by the football team of the University of Alabama." – Bryant Museum

January 4, 1994: Derrick Henry was born in Yulee, Fla. Ironically, the Tennessee Titans have a playoff game at the New England Patriots and the winter storm hitting the region was named Henry.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“I think everybody should take the attitude that we're working to be a champion, that we want to be a champion in everything that we do. Every choice, every decision, everything that we do every day, we want to be a champion.” Nick Saban during his introductory press conference at Alabama on this date in 2007.

We’ll leave you with this …