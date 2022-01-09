Skip to main content
Crimson Tide Roll Call: January 9, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... National Balloon Ascension Day

BamaCentral Headlines

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Crimson Tide Results

Men's Basketball: Missouri 92, No. 15 Alabama 86

Did you notice?

  • Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith broke DeSean Jackson's Eagles rookie receiving yards record on Saturday night, totaling 64 receptions for 916 yards and five touchdowns on the season:
  • Justin Thomas had a career day at the Sentry Tournament of Champions:
  • And ESPN recognized a notable date in Crimson Tide football history:

On This Date in Crimson Tide History

January 9, 1934: Bart Starr was born in Montgomery, Ala.

January 9, 1946: Dennis Homan was born in Muscle Shoals, Ala.

January 9, 1987: Center Wes Neighbors was the recipient of the 1986 Jacobs Trophy, given annually to the best blocker in the SEC. Neighbors, who started 47 of 48 games during his career, is the son of Billy Neighbors, winner of the award back in 1961.

January 9, 2012: No. 2 Alabama blew out top-ranked LSU in the BCS Championship Game, 21-0. Not only did the Crimson Tide avenge a 9-6 overtime loss in the Game of the Century, but it beat its SEC rival in its back yard of New Orleans. After Alabama made five field goals, Trent Richardson scored the only touchdown in either game, on a 34-yard carry. LSU didn't cross midfield until there were 8 minutes left in the game and the Tigers finished with just 92 yards and five first downs.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

"They are unbelievable. That defense is as good as any defense I've ever seen. They rush the passer, they have awesome linebackers and they're great in coverage. They really don't have any weaknesses. They have to be as good as any defense ever.” — Alabama offensive lineman Barrett Jones about the 2011 Crimson Tide defense.

We'll leave you with this ...

Sports Illustrated cover, Bart Starr, Jan. 9, 1967
