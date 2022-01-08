Alabama Holds Final Full Practice of Season at Lucas Oil Stadium

The reigning champion Crimson Tide will play for another national title on Monday in Indianapolis.

The University of Alabama football team dressed in shells for a two-hour practice inside Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday afternoon in Indianapolis.

If the Crimson Tide adheres to its regular schedule, and head coach Nick Saban is usually big on repetition and the process, it was the last full practice of the 2021-22 football season. Alabama usually holds a walkthrough the day before games.

Alabama and Georgia will meet for the 72nd time in series history and the second time this season when the two teams square off on Monday night in the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

The Crimson Tide holds a 42-25-4 series advantage and is currently riding a seven-game winning streak against the Bulldogs, a stretch that includes three SEC Championship wins and one CFP victory.

Saban is 9-2 all-time against Georgia, including a 7-1 mark at UA.

Former Crimson Tide defensive coordinator Kirby Smart is 0-4 in his career against Alabama.

Alabama is 97-50-4 (.656) all-time in 151 neutral site contests. The list includes all Alabama/Auburn games not played on campus, including Legion Field from 1948-88.

Under Saban, the Crimson Tide is 29-6 (.829) in neutral site games. Alabama is 3-0 in neutral site games this season, most recently taking down No. 4 Cincinnati, 27-6, in Arlington, Texas, for the 2021 College Football Playoff Semifinal in the Cotton Bowl Classic.

Prior to the win over the Bearcats, the Tide defeated then-No. 1 Georgia, 41-24, on Dec. 4 after previously beating then-No. 14 Miami, 44-13, on Sept. 4, both at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Alabama’s last loss at a neutral site came at the hands of Clemson in the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship Game in Santa Clara, Calif.

The full photo gallery of the closed practice from the College Football Playoff: