Crimson Tide Roll Call: July 12, 2020

Tyler Martin

Today is ... National Pecan Pie Day 

Did you notice?

  • It would appear that Alabama forward Javian Davis has made up his mind and will not return to Tuscaloosa next season. 
  • Justin Thomas has the lead through 54 holes at the PGA Tour’s Workday Charity Open. He shot a 66 on Saturday to propel him to the top spot at 16-under. He has not bogied through three rounds. 
  • It is likely the Washington Redskins will announce a new name in the next 24-48 hours according to Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson. 
  • The No. 1 high school football prospect in the state of Alabama, Ga’Quincy McKinstry, will announce a top three on July 19. The Crimson Tide is expected to make the cut. 

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener 

55 days (tentative)

On this date in Crimson Tide history: 

July 12, 1961: The Alabama football media guide was released and had the price tag of $1. Senior players Billy Neighbors, Pat Trammell and Darwin Holt were on the cover with an artist's rendition of the enlargement of Denny Stadium on the back. Denny Stadium was expanded from 29,000 to 43,000, and included a special amenity for the times, an elevator going from ground level to the press box.

Crimson Tide quote of the day

July 12: "You never know how a horse will pull until you hook him to a heavy load." — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

We’ll leave you with this ... 

