Crimson Tide Roll Call: July 2, 2020

Alabama baseball added a commit to its 2021 recruiting class last night — LHP Nathan Shelton, who is from American Christian Academy in Tuscaloosa:

We could watch Jerry Jeudy run routes all day:

Trevon Diggs has been spotted working out and rocking a Cowboys helmet. It will take a minute to get adjusted to.

Yeah, those number blow our mind too:

ESPN'S Stephen A. Smith came by via Zoom to chat with the Alabama football team recently:

65 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

July 2, 1951: Former Crimson Tide stars Ray Richeson (guard, 1948), Vaughn Mancha (center, 1945) and Harry Gilmer (tailback, 1945) were all named to the all-time Sugar Bowl team. — Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide quote of the day

July 2: "When you win, there's glory enough for everybody. When you lose, there's glory for none." — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

