Crimson Tide Roll Call: June 15, 2021

• West Coast 2024 DB Peyton Woodyard Recaps "Awesome" Trip to Alabama

• Crimson Tide Top 5: Receivers

• AL.com Takes Home 10 ASWA Writing Awards, BamaCentral Wins Eight

• Alabama Baseball Announces Matt Reida Returning as Assistant Coach

• Robert Dunning is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week

• Former Crimson Tide golfer Lee Hodges has secured his PGA Tour card for 2021-22.

• Today is a big day in recruiting as college coaches can begin to contact 2023 prospects. Coaches will also be allowed to be on the road for the first time since before the coronavirus shutdown.

• Pro Football Talk reported that Ha Ha Clinton-Dix will participate in this week's Panthers minicamp on a tryout basis.

• Alabama track and field had 26 student-athletes earn a total of 34 All-America honors for the 2021 NCAA Outdoor Track & Field season, the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) announced:

Women (11 student-athletes, 18 honors)

Tamara Clark – 1 st : 100 meters, 200 meters, 4x100-meter relay; 2 nd : 4x400-meter relay

: 100 meters, 200 meters, 4x100-meter relay; 2 : 4x400-meter relay Mercy Chelangat – 1 st : 10,000 meters, 5,000 meters

: 10,000 meters, 5,000 meters Amaris Tyynismaa - 1st: 1,500 meters

Christal Mosley - 1st: 4x100-meter relay; 2nd: 4x400-meter relay

D'Jai Baker – 1 st : 4x100-meter relay; 2 nd : 4x400-meter relay

: 4x100-meter relay; 2 : 4x400-meter relay Daija Lampkin - 1st: 4x100-meter relay

Natassha McDonald - 2nd: 400 meters, 4x400-meter relay

Esther Gitahi – 2 nd : 5,000 meters

: 5,000 meters Nickolette Dunbar – HM: shot put

Taylor Gorum – HM: shot put

Leah Hanle - HM: steeplechase

Men (15 student-athletes, 16 honors)

Robert Dunning - 1st: 110-meter hurdles

Eliud Kipsang - 1st: 1,500 meters

Ryan Lipe - 1st: pole vault

Vincent Kiprop – 2nd: 10,000 meters; HM: 5,000 meters

Chago Basso – 2nd: shot put

Bobby Colantonio Jr. - 2nd: hammer

Christian Edwards - 2nd: triple jump

Champion Allison - HM: 400 meters

Keshun McGee – HM: triple jump

Kieran McKeag – HM: hammer

Isaac Odugbesan – 2nd: shot put

Jonathan Martin – HM: 4x400-meter relay

Gabriel Serrano - HM: 4x400-meter relay

Joshua St. Clair - HM: 4x400-meter relay

Matthew Weaver - HM: 4x400-meter relay

June 15, 1892: Wallace Wade, who won three national championships as Alabama’s head coach from 1923-30, was born in Trenton, Tenn.

June 15, 1981: Saleem Rasheed was born in Birmingham.

"You go by that and they'll have to fire us all." — Auburn coach Shug Jordan on learning that LSU coach Charlie McLendon had been fired for not being able to defeat Paul W. “Bear” Bryant.

