Crimson Tide Roll Call: June 15, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide
Today is …

National Smile Power Day

BamaCentral Headlines

 West Coast 2024 DB Peyton Woodyard Recaps "Awesome" Trip to Alabama

• Crimson Tide Top 5: Receivers

• AL.com Takes Home 10 ASWA Writing Awards, BamaCentral Wins Eight

• Alabama Baseball Announces Matt Reida Returning as Assistant Coach

• Robert Dunning is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

81 days

Did You Notice?

• Former Crimson Tide golfer Lee Hodges has secured his PGA Tour card for 2021-22. 

• Today is a big day in recruiting as college coaches can begin to contact 2023 prospects. Coaches will also be allowed to be on the road for the first time since before the coronavirus shutdown. 

• Here's your football fix for the day: 

• Pro Football Talk reported that Ha Ha Clinton-Dix will participate in this week's Panthers minicamp on a tryout basis. 

• Alabama track and field had 26 student-athletes earn a total of 34 All-America honors for the 2021 NCAA Outdoor Track & Field season, the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) announced:

Women (11 student-athletes, 18 honors)

  • Tamara Clark – 1st: 100 meters, 200 meters, 4x100-meter relay; 2nd: 4x400-meter relay
  • Mercy Chelangat – 1st: 10,000 meters, 5,000 meters
  • Amaris Tyynismaa - 1st: 1,500 meters
  • Christal Mosley - 1st: 4x100-meter relay; 2nd: 4x400-meter relay
  • D'Jai Baker – 1st: 4x100-meter relay; 2nd: 4x400-meter relay
  • Daija Lampkin - 1st: 4x100-meter relay
  • Natassha McDonald - 2nd: 400 meters, 4x400-meter relay
  • Esther Gitahi – 2nd: 5,000 meters
  • Nickolette Dunbar – HM: shot put
  • Taylor Gorum – HM: shot put
  • Leah Hanle - HM: steeplechase

Men (15 student-athletes, 16 honors)

  • Robert Dunning - 1st: 110-meter hurdles
  • Eliud Kipsang - 1st: 1,500 meters
  • Ryan Lipe - 1st: pole vault
  • Vincent Kiprop – 2nd: 10,000 meters; HM: 5,000 meters
  • Chago Basso – 2nd: shot put
  • Bobby Colantonio Jr. - 2nd: hammer
  • Christian Edwards - 2nd: triple jump
  • Champion Allison - HM: 400 meters
  • Keshun McGee – HM: triple jump
  • Kieran McKeag – HM: hammer
  • Isaac Odugbesan – 2nd: shot put
  • Jonathan Martin – HM: 4x400-meter relay
  • Gabriel Serrano - HM: 4x400-meter relay
  • Joshua St. Clair - HM: 4x400-meter relay
  • Matthew Weaver - HM: 4x400-meter relay

• So what's it going to take? 

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

June 15, 1892: Wallace Wade, who won three national championships as Alabama’s head coach from 1923-30, was born in Trenton, Tenn.

June 15, 1981: Saleem Rasheed was born in Birmingham. 

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"You go by that and they'll have to fire us all." — Auburn coach Shug Jordan on learning that LSU coach Charlie McLendon had been fired for not being able to defeat Paul W. “Bear” Bryant.

We’ll leave you with this … 

Sport Magazine cover, June 1966: Joe Namath
