Robert Dunning is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week
Alabama track and field senior Robert Dunning is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week for the week of June 7-13, 2021.
Dunning won the 2021 NCAA 110-meter hurdles title on Friday's final day at the Men's NCAA Track and Field Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Ore.
Dunning recorded a time of 13.25 into a headwind, just one one-hundredth of a second slower than his program record that he set two weeks ago at the NCAA East Preliminary.
His performance marked the eighth-fastest finish in championship history and the fastest-ever time made while running into a headwind.
“What an incredible season for Robert Dunning," Alabama coach Dan Waters said. "No matter the circumstances, he kept coming after it. He just was not going to be denied. Watching him run away from the field today was amazing and we couldn’t have been prouder to see him on the top of the awards stand."
Overall, the Alabama men finished 13th in the championships with 18 total points — its fourth-consecutive year of finishing in the top 15.
Also considered:
1. Mercy Chelangat (track and field/cross country, junior)
- Finished second in the 10,000 meters on Thursday to get the Tide on the scoreboard at the NCAA championships
- Placed fifth in the 5,000 meters with a time of 15:33.20
2. Tamara Clark (track and field/cross country, senior)
- Placed second in the 200 meters with a 22.17 at the NCAA championships, finishing just five hundredths of a second out of first
- Finished third in the 100 meters with a time of 10.88
3. Bailey Hemphill (senior catcher, softball)
- Finished her final game in a Crimson Tide uniform going 2-for-4 at the plate and was responsible for one run and three RBIs
- One of Hemphill's two hits was a two-run home run — the final of her stellar career at Alabama
