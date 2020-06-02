Crimson Tide Roll Call: June 2, 2020

Today is … National Leave the Office Early Day

BamaCentral Daily Video

Did you notice?

2022 RHP prospect Skyler Hutto announced his commitment to Alabama baseball:

Former Alabama defensive tackle Damion Square re-signed with the L.A. Chargers on Monday. Square has been on the Chargers roster since 2014.

Former Alabama safety Roman Harper and his daughter took part in peaceful protesting on Monday, with Harper also sharing a motivational message on his Instagram:

Crimson Tide gymnast Lexi Graber talked about what she's been up to in quarantine as the latest guest on Hey Bama:

Former Alabama women's basketball assistant coach Adrian Walters was named as new assistant coach for the North Carolina program:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

95 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

June 2, 1964: Richard Williamson was added to the Alabama staff. The 23-year-old former Fort Deposit High star was hired to coach receivers, linebackers and the freshman team. Other members set for the 1964 staff were Carney Laslie, Sam Bailey, Gene Stallings, Dude Hennessey, Clem Gryska, Howard Schnellenberger, Dee Powell and Jimmy Sharpe.

June 2, 1990: Eddie Lacy was born in Gretna, La.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“I can get through anything, any obstacle, after what I've been through.” — Eddie Lacy on his family losing its house during Hurricane Katrina

