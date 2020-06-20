Crimson Tide Roll Call: June 20, 2020

Today is … National Hike with a Geek Day

BamaCentral Daily Video

Did you notice?

Former Alabama outfielder Tyler Gentry spoke to ESPN 92.9 FM in Memphis on Friday, expressing his excitement to play in the MiLB. While he remains unsigned, Gentry revealed that he will be headed to Kansas City this weekend for his physical.

Former Alabama volleyball libero/defensive specialist Hailey Peters announced that she will transfer to Colorado Mesa University to join its beach volleyball program. Peters is a redshirt freshman and will have immediate eligibility.

Alabama women's tennis graduate student Alba Cortina Pou was named an At-Large CoSIDA All-American:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

77 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

June 20, 1966: College football fans in general and Alabama fans in particular were stunned by the news from Los Angeles that Crimson Tide head coach Paul “Bear” Bryant had an apparent heart attack while making a speech at Pepperdine College. Before collapsing at the speaker's podium, Bryant clutched his chest and said, "Something is wrong with me. Is there a doctor in the house?"

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“I thought I was dying. When I woke up on the floor, I was glad … because I remember having thought I was dying.” — Bear Bryant the next day to the Tuscaloosa News after sports editor Charles Land flew out to Los Angeles.

We’ll leave you with this …