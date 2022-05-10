Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 10, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... National Shrimp Day

Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule

  • Women's Golf: Alabama at NCAA Franklin Regional (NCAA Women's Golf Regional), Franklin, Tenn., All Day
  • Baseball: Alabama at Jacksonville State, Jacksonville, Ala., 6 p.m. CT, ESPN+, Live Video, Live Audio

Crimson Tide Results

Women's Golf: Alabama is tied for the lead with Vanderbilt at the NCAA Franklin Regional

Did you see?

Alabama Football Coach Frank Thomas

Dixie Howell (right) and Don Hutson (left) and Alabama coach Frank Thomas greet Southern Cal coach Howard Jones at the Rose Bowl.
Alabama's 1937 coaching staff, left to right: Tilden Campbell, Henry Crisp, Frank Thomas, Harold Drew, Paul Burnham, Paul W. Bryant.
Hank Crisp, between Tilden Campbell and Frank Thomas (in hats)  during the Alabama vs Pensacola Naval Air Base game in 1945

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

116 days

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

May 10, 1954: Coach Frank Thomas, a member of the College Football Hall of Fame, died in Tuscaloosa at the age of 62. 

May 10, 1988: Greg McElroy was born in Los Angeles.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"There goes a great coach. I'll never forget what he did today. If he had wanted, he could have named the score." — USC coach Jeff Cravath talking about Frank Thomas after the 1946 Rose Bowl won by Alabama 34-14.

We’ll leave you with this … 

USATSI_17896628
