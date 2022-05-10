Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 10, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... National Shrimp Day

Women's Golf: Alabama at NCAA Franklin Regional (NCAA Women's Golf Regional), Franklin, Tenn., All Day

Baseball: Alabama at Jacksonville State, Jacksonville, Ala., 6 p.m. CT, ESPN+, Live Video, Live Audio

Women's Golf: Alabama is tied for the lead with Vanderbilt at the NCAA Franklin Regional

Alabama Football Coach Frank Thomas

116 days

May 10, 1954: Coach Frank Thomas, a member of the College Football Hall of Fame, died in Tuscaloosa at the age of 62.

May 10, 1988: Greg McElroy was born in Los Angeles.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"There goes a great coach. I'll never forget what he did today. If he had wanted, he could have named the score." — USC coach Jeff Cravath talking about Frank Thomas after the 1946 Rose Bowl won by Alabama 34-14.

