Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 10, 2022
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
Today is ... National Shrimp Day
Check out and subscribe for free to our:
There's also the BamaCentral Forums.
Facebook: @AlabamaonSI
BamaCentral Headlines
Scroll to Continue
Read More
Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule
- Women's Golf: Alabama at NCAA Franklin Regional (NCAA Women's Golf Regional), Franklin, Tenn., All Day
- Baseball: Alabama at Jacksonville State, Jacksonville, Ala., 6 p.m. CT, ESPN+, Live Video, Live Audio
Crimson Tide Results
Women's Golf: Alabama is tied for the lead with Vanderbilt at the NCAA Franklin Regional
Did you see?
Alabama Football Coach Frank Thomas
Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener
116 days
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
May 10, 1954: Coach Frank Thomas, a member of the College Football Hall of Fame, died in Tuscaloosa at the age of 62.
May 10, 1988: Greg McElroy was born in Los Angeles.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"There goes a great coach. I'll never forget what he did today. If he had wanted, he could have named the score." — USC coach Jeff Cravath talking about Frank Thomas after the 1946 Rose Bowl won by Alabama 34-14.